Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Manchester

The University of Manchester supports its researchers in making their research as openly available as possible. As part of this support, the University of Manchester has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from the University of Manchester may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors include authors:

Funded by UK Research Councils (UKRI)

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the University of Manchester Library, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the University of Manchester and its Library will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage the University of Manchester authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

It may be possible for the University of Manchester Library to pay APCs for papers acknowledging funding from other organisations, such as the medical charities which form the Charity Open Access Fund (COAF). Please contact the Library’s Open Access service to enquire about funding options: uml.openaccess@manchester.ac.uk.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select _‘_University of Manchester’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Manchester, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the University of Manchester Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement; to discuss Open Access funding if your work is not funded by UKRI; or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Manchester Library’s Open Access page or contact uml.openaccess@manchester.ac.uk

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.