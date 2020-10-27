The University of Manchester has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal.

Update (25/02/2025)

The University of Manchester has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from the University of Manchester may publish in any Frontiers journal and with a simplified process. Learn more.

Original announcement (27/10/2020)

We are delighted to announce that the University of Manchester has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

The University of Manchester supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this deal, eligible authors may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the University of Manchester will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage the University of Manchester authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘University of Manchester’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Manchester and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Manchester’s OA page or contact uml.openaccess@manchester.ac.uk.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.