University of Manchester partnership

The University of Manchester supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage the University of Manchester researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

This means:

Your article will be freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum reach, impact, and visibility.

More scientists can read the results of your research, including the wider public unable to access the information because they lack a subscription.

Open access improves the quality of your research through open, transparent, and reproducible practices made available to a global audience.



Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

the corresponding author is affiliated with the University of Manchester

the corresponding author uses their University of Manchester email address.

the paper acknowledges a research grant from UKRI

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Manchester’s OA page or contact uml.openaccess@manchester.ac.uk.

The right journal for your research

Choosing the right journal is crucial for your research to reach the right audience. At Frontiers, we offer over 220 journals across diverse fields of knowledge. Of these, 72 have a Journal Impact Factor, and 79 have a CiteScore, ensuring your work gets the visibility and recognition it deserves.

Are you a researcher at the University of Manchester?

Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. We work to:

reduce administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

release authors from some/all responsibility for article publishing charges (APCs) - contact your institution or librarian for full details.

simplify the submissions process to ensure authors are able to submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support.

