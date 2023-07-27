Kennesaw State University – Wellstar College of Health and Human Services forms publishing agreement with Frontiers  

Wellstar College of Health and Human Services has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible Wellstar College of Health and Human Services researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 7.5% partnership discount.

Wellstar College of Health and Human Services supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Wellstar College of Health and Human Services researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Information for researchers

If you are a Wellstar College of Health and Human Services researcher, please select Kennesaw State University - Wellstar College of Health and Human Services in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Wellstar College of Health and Human Services.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact Mark Geil at mgeil@kennesaw.edu

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.