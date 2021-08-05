Boost for Open Access in Asia as Frontiers and Taiwan’s NHRI seal deal

Frontiers announces its first open-access agreement with Asian institution

One of Taiwan’s leading medical research institutions, the National Health Research Institutes (NHRI), and the open-access publisher Frontiers have today announced a publishing deal effective as of August 2021. Established in 1995, NHRI is one of Asia’s leading medical research and healthcare institutions. It focuses on fields including aging, cancer, infectious diseases and vaccine research, genomic medicine, biomedical engineering, biotechnology and drug discovery, environmental and occupational health, population health, and health policy.

The agreement, the first of its type in Asia for Frontiers, means that article processing charges (APCs) for articles by eligible NHRI authors in any Frontiers journal (currently 126) will be processed centrally via the NHRI library. Furthermore, NHRI and its authors will benefit from a 5% membership discount on processing charges for articles covered by this agreement. Under the terms of the deal, articles will be published under the CC-BY license and will be immediately and completely free to read. APCs will be processed through a centralized monthly billing mechanism to further reduce administrative costs and the workload for NHRI and its authors.

For more than 25 years, NHRI has been a driving force for open access in Taiwan. Its efforts are supported and facilitated through its open-access fund to support authors choosing to publish open access, and through establishing partnerships with reputable global publishers.

“National Health Research Institutes is happy to announce that we have signed an agreement with Frontiers to promote open access publishing in Taiwan,” says Dr. Kurt Lin, chief of the NHRI library. “By partnering with Frontiers, our research community can now publish in quality journals. It also means other researchers, scientists, and those that work in industry can benefit from free and immediate access to important research and data.”

Dr. Fred Fenter, chief executive editor at Frontiers, said: “This agreement marks another step forward for open-access globally as well as a shift in momentum in Asia. From today, the NHRI’s entire community will benefit from a publishing model that focuses on visibility, dissemination, and quality in combination. We look forward to working with NHRI in the years ahead, and further establishing Frontiers as the first-choice publisher for researchers in the region.”

Frontiers collaborates with research institutions, libraries, consortia, and funders to help support researchers worldwide. To date, Frontiers has agreements in place with over 260 institutions around the world. By default, eligible articles are articles by corresponding authors affiliated with the National Health Research Institutes.

Notes to authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select “National Health Research Institutes” in the list of “Frontiers institutional members” in the ‘Payment and funding information’ section during article submission. Frontiers will then verify eligibility with the NHRI library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the library upon acceptance of the manuscript.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact chyi@nhri.edu.tw or ariel@nhri.edu.tw.

About NHRI

NHRI is a non-profit foundation established in 1995 by an Act of Congress (Legislative Yuan), using the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a model, with a mission dedicated to enhancing medical research and improving health care across Taiwan. Scientists at NHRI conduct mission-oriented research covering themes ranging from ageing, cancers, infectious diseases, to public health and health policy research. In addition to its intramural research, NHRI also provides research funding to scientists and physicians working in universities and hospitals after rigorous review in the form of study sessions, also using NIH as a model. Receiving NHRI grants has since become a prestigious recognition for many Taiwanese researchers. NHRI’s main campus is in Miaoli County, about 60 miles from Taipei, where an executive office is located.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is an award-winning Open Science platform and leading OA scholarly publisher. Founded in 2007, we have published over 200,000 rigorously certified research articles by leading academics, covering more than 850 academic disciplines. Our mission is to make research results openly available to the world, thereby accelerating scientific and technological innovation, societal progress, and economic growth. We empower scientists with innovative Open Science solutions that radically improve how science is published, evaluated, and disseminated to researchers, innovators, and the public. Access to research results and data is open, free, and customized through Internet technology, thereby enabling rapid solutions to the critical challenges we face as humanity. For more information, visit www.frontiersin.org.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page, or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.