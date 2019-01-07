Frontiers and the University of Rostock form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Universität Rostock (University of Rostock) has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University of Rostock supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the University of Rostock has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from the University of Rostock and Rostock University Medical Center may publish in any Frontiers journal at reduced cost to the author. The amount of coverage is dependent on funding restrictions from the university.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated to the University of Rostock or Rostock University Medical Center.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the University of Rostock Library, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the University of Rostock, the Rostock University Medical Center and their Library will benefit from a discount on article processing charges for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage University of Rostock / Rostock University Medical Center authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University of Rostock’ or ‘Rostock University Medical Center’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Rostock Library’s Open Access team, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Universitätsbibliothek’s Open Access Publishing page or contact openaccess.ub@uni-rostock.de

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.