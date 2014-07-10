Frontiers and University College London continue open-access agreement

Frontiers is pleased to announce the continuation of its open-access publishing agreement with University College London (UCL).

Swiss open-access publisher and research network, Frontiers is pleased to announce the continuation of its open-access publishing agreement with University College London (UCL).

Since September last year, almost 100 authors affiliated with UCL have benefited from this publishing agreement, which enables researchers to publish their work in the “Frontiers in” journal series, with UCL covering the article publishing fees.

“Results from publicly funded research should be accessible to everyone. That is why UCL is pleased to team up with Frontiers and other high-quality open-access publishers to enable our scientists to make their research freely available. Our renewed agreement is a great step forward, especially as 2014 is the Year of Open Access in the UK,” says Paul Ayris, Director of Library Services, UCL.

“We are delighted to collaborate with UCL to enable their world-class researchers to publish in the open-access “Frontiers in” journals’,” says Kamila Markram, Founder and CEO of Frontiers. “With Frontiers’ unique publishing model, authors can boost the reach and impact of their research by making it widely accessible.”

UCL joins a growing number of institutions that support authors to publish with Frontiers, including the Max Planck Society, Bielefield University, University of Nottingham, University of Stuttgart and others.

If you are a researcher or librarian and want to help your university go Open Access with Frontiers, please contact: institutions@frontiersin.org

For more information, please visit Frontiers Institutional Membership.