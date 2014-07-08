Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers forms publishing agreement with University College London

We are delighted to inform you that University College London is in a pre-payment agreement with Frontiers

UCL is able to cover open access fees for authors publishing in Frontiers journals, provided that certain eligibility criteria are met.

Eligible papers include:

  • Research articles and uninvited review articles acknowledging UCL-held UKRI (UK Research Councils) or Wellcome Trust funding.

  • Unfunded original research articles and uninvited review articles with a UCL-affiliated corresponding author. The corresponding author must be a full member of staff or research student at UCL.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University College London’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the UCL Open Access Team, and if confirmed to be eligible according to the eligibility criteria, the APC will be paid by UCL upon acceptance.

Please visit Open Access at UCL for more information, and contact UCL’s Open Access Team for further details and to ensure that your article is eligible to use the prepayment account.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.

Related Content

Post related info

July 08, 2014

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content