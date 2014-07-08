Frontiers forms publishing agreement with University College London

We are delighted to inform you that University College London is in a pre-payment agreement with Frontiers

UCL is able to cover open access fees for authors publishing in Frontiers journals, provided that certain eligibility criteria are met.

Eligible papers include:

Research articles and uninvited review articles acknowledging UCL-held UKRI (UK Research Councils) or Wellcome Trust funding.

Unfunded original research articles and uninvited review articles with a UCL-affiliated corresponding author. The corresponding author must be a full member of staff or research student at UCL.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University College London’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the UCL Open Access Team, and if confirmed to be eligible according to the eligibility criteria, the APC will be paid by UCL upon acceptance.

Please visit Open Access at UCL for more information, and contact UCL’s Open Access Team for further details and to ensure that your article is eligible to use the prepayment account.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.