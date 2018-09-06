Frontiers and King’s College London form Open Access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that King’s College London (KCL) has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

King’s College London supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, King’s Library Services has entered into an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from King’s may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to the author, and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors include:

King’s authors of articles coming out of COAF-funded research (Arthritis Research UK, Bloodwise, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Parkinson’s UK and the Wellcome Trust) and where the grant is held at King’s;

King’s authors of articles coming out of research funded by RCUK/UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) (AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, STFC) and where the grant is held at King’s

Eligible authors will benefit from streamlined submission and invoicing processes, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at King’s Library Services, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, King’s will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage King’s authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘King’s College London’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article – this is particularly important if the funded author is not the corresponding author. Ensure you include your funding details (funder and grant code) in the Funding Information section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the King’s Research Support within Library Services, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Library Services upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Open Access at King’s or contact openaccess@kcl.ac.uk.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.