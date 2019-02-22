Frontiers and Hannover Medical School form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that Hannover Medical School (German: Medizinische Hochschule Hannover /MHH) has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Library of the Hannover Medical School supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Hannover Medical School has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from Hannover Medical School may publish in any Frontiers journal with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the Library of the Hannover Medical School. Furthermore, Hannover Medical School and its Library will benefit from a membership discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Hannover Medical School authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select _‘_Hannover Medical School’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Hannover Medical School , and if confirmed, the APC will maybe be paid by the Hannover Medical School upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the library’s Publizieren und Open Access or contact Bibliothek.Publikationsberatung@mh-hannover.de.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.