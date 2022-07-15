University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover (TiHo) and Frontiers form open access publishing agreement

University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover (TiHo) has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The TiHo supports its researchers in making their research free and openly available. As part of this support, the new agreement with Frontiers will further encourage TiHo researchers to publish open access at reduced costs and under a streamlined central invoicing process. Eligible TiHo authors may benefit from a 7.5% membership discount in any Frontiers journal, which could be combined with any other applicable discounts, waivers and similar support schemes personally obtained by the authors.

Information for TiHo researchers

If you are an eligible TiHo researcher, please select “University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover (TiHo)” in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the TiHo Library and, if confirmed, apply the discount on the article processing charges (APCs). Upon receipt, the TiHo Library will forward the invoice to the responsible TiHo corresponding author to arrange the payment by the respective department or clinic.

For more information on this agreement and on whether your Frontiers article can receive partial funding support by the TiHo Open Access Publication Fund please contact open.access@tiho-hannover.de.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.