University of the Balearic Islands partners with Frontiers to support open access publishing

Lausanne, 10 September 2025 – The University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) - Universitat de les Illes Balears - has established a new institutional partnership with the open-access publisher Frontiers.

This agreement will provide UIB researchers with a seamless path to publishing their work openly, ensuring their findings are more widely available to the global scientific community and the public. Under this new arrangement, eligible UIB researchers will receive full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) when they publish in Frontiers journals.

Esther Fernández Ramos, Librarian and Head of the Unitat de Serveis a la Investigación, noted:

The Universitat de les Illes Balears supports and promotes open access publishing as part of an open science model, which will generate more democratic, high-quality, and impactful knowledge, as well as its circulation within society.

This partnership is also part of the broader CSUC open access publishing framework agreement, which aims to make scientific knowledge more accessible and equitable. It will further help UIB researchers reduce publishing costs and significantly increase the volume of the university’s research that is freely available.

To be eligible, the corresponding author must:

be affiliated with the UIB

use their UIB institutional email address.

have ORCID in SIRA.

For more information on the eligibility criteria, UIB researchers can visit the institution's OA page or contact biblioteca.investigacio@uib.es.

If you're an institutional representative (librarian, manager, administrator, director or provost) interested in new OA models or re-evaluating current agreements, contact our institutional partnerships team at institutions@frontiersin.org to know more about our services.

About University of the Balearic Islands

The University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) balances its tranquil, joyful environment with a strong commitment to academic excellence, fostering an atmosphere dedicated to education, knowledge creation, and innovation. Deeply rooted in the region's historical, cultural, and linguistic heritage, the UIB is a modern institution that upholds a rigorous academic standard and serves the community. It is recognized as a cutting-edge institution for both teaching and research, with a strong international outlook while remaining firmly dedicated to its local society.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is one of the world’s largest and most impactful research publishers, dedicated to making peer-reviewed, quality-certified science openly accessible. With more than 3 million researchers across 222 community-led journals covering 1,700 academic disciplines, we provide researchers with a trusted, cutting-edge, AI-powered open science platform to rigorously review their findings and maximize the dissemination of their discoveries.​ As an open access pioneer, we actively drive the global transition to open science, working with researchers, universities, educators, policymakers, and businesses.