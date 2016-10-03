Veterinary Experimental and Diagnostic Pathology section now open for submissions

We are delighted to welcome Prof. Tracy Stokol as Specialty Chief Editor to lead our latest section on Veterinary Experimental and Diagnostic Pathology that is now open for submissions.

Tracy Stokol is a Professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University and her research interests include exploring the mechanisms of thrombosis in animals, mechanisms of cancer metastasis in humans and animals, and improving diagnostic methods in Veterinary Clinical Pathology. Her goals are to advance the field of Veterinary Clinical Pathology through investigative and clinical research. Tracy is also performing diagnostic services at the University and is dedicated to educating current and future veterinarians, through traditional lecture and publication, on-line (eClinPath.com) and social media (Twitter: @eClinPathCU, Facebook: Clinical Pathology at Cornell University, Instagram: eclinpath_cornell) forums.

Veterinary pathologists have diverse roles that cover all aspects of research, education, drug discovery, outreach, and public policy. Thus, our scope is similarly broad, encompassing the study of mechanisms of disease in natural or experimental models, whether it be basic or clinical applied research. Original research will be complemented by topical reviews, commentaries, technical notes, methods papers and other article types. Timely research topics will provide a focused “issue” on a specific area of veterinary pathology.

“Veterinary pathologists are largely involved in identifying abnormalities and characterizing known and emerging diseases is a critical facet of what we do. I believe we should continue to take advantage of new and emerging disciplines, such as nanotechnology, stem cell biology, and functional genomics and proteomics, incorporating them into our investigational pursuits” says Tracy Stokol in her Grand Challenge article: Veterinary Pathology – A Path Forward with New Directions and Opportunities. “If we improve animal health, we improve the health and well-being of humans, whose lives are intricately tied to and reliant on the animals that serve as food, companions, and workers.”

Our vision for Veterinary Experimental and Diagnostic Pathology is to publish high-quality research that showcases the breadth and strength of Veterinary Pathology. We hope to significantly contribute to advancing our discipline, expand our knowledge on mechanisms and manifestations of disease, and also inspire our successors. Why don’t you join us to accomplish our goals?

