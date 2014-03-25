Frontiers | Science News

Winners of the Frontiers in Physics Prize Draw at APS 2014

Announcement of the the winners of the Frontiers in Physics Prize Draw at the American Physical Society meeting in Denver, March 2014!

The winners of the draw each won a waiver for submitting their next research article to_Frontiers in Physics_ free of charge:

J. D. Burton, University of NebraskaIvar Martin, Argonne National LaboratoryAndrew Konya, Kent State University

Frontiers in Physics is a community driven, open-access journal for peer reviewed publications in all Physics areas and offers a myriad of advantages for authors. We welcome you to browse our archive of published articles, apply to join the editorial board or submit your paper.

We currently publish articles in the following fields:

Atmospheric ScienceBiomedical PhysicsBiophysicsComputational PhysicsCondensed Matter PhysicsHigh-Energy and Astroparticle PhysicsInterdisciplinary PhysicsMathematical PhysicsMembrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics

Optics and PhotonicsPhysical Chemistry and Chemical PhysicsSpace PhysicsPlasma Physics (coming soon)Thank you all for stopping by our booth in APS and congratulations to our winners!

March 25, 2014

