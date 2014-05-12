Frontiers | Science News

Winners of the Frontiers Prize Draw at Experimental Biology 2014!

Announcement of the the winners of the Frontiers Prize Draw at the Experimental Biology Conference in San Diego, April 2014!

The winners of the draw have each won a waiver for submitting their next research article to any Frontiers journal, free of charge!

Aldrin Gomes, University of California, USAManish Saraf, University of Texas Medical Branch, USAKevin Vincent, University of California, USA

Thank you all for stopping by our booth at Experimental Biology and congratulations to our winners!

