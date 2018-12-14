Frontiers | Science News

Industrial Biotechnology: a new specialty in Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology is launched

Led by Georg Gübitz of the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU Vienna), the new specialty on Industrial Biotechnology will focus on the use of enzymes and microbes for industrial processes such as food and feed processing, cosmetics, and polymer processing and for the manufacture of bio-based products.

Georg Gübitz, Chief Editor of Industrial Biotechnology

Georg Gübitz

Commenting on the implications of new research in this area, Chief Editor Georg Gübitz says: “The bioeconomy for a sustainable future relies on industry to enhance utilization of renewable resources among other strategies. Learning from nature, microbial and enzymatic processes are essential elements of a modern Biorefinery.

As we move towards a more sustainable and healthy future, Industrial Biotechnology will welcome articles that look at the application of biotechnology to enable the biorefinery in a global, sustainable bio-economy for the production of renewable chemicals, plastics and biofuels. 

Georg Gübitz points to the complexity and multidisciplinary nature of industrial biotechnology “…while technologies develop fast. Hence an unlimited and fast overview of current world-wide research activities and latest findings are an essential base for scientists to design their own experiments in industrial biotechnology. This is especially guaranteed with Open Access publication strategies.”

Industrial Biotechnology is now open for submissions and is accepting Research Topic proposals.

Abstract Submissions are now open for Enzymes in Industrial Biotechnology, edited by Susana Rodriguez-Couto and Spiros Nicolas Agathos

Related Content