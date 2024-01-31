Frontiers celebrates new open access publishing agreement with the Odessa Centre

Gold open access publisher Frontiers will publish the journal Pastoralism: Research, Policy and Practice, under a new agreement signed with the Odessa Centre . The agreement marks Frontiers’ first publishing partnership in the field.

Pastoralism: Research, Policy and Practice publishes open access articles by researchers, practitioners and policymakers on extensive livestock production systems throughout the world, through various disciplinary perspectives across the biophysical, social, and economic sciences.

Pastoralists operate under various land tenure regimes, relying on rangelands and livestock for their livelihoods, with different levels of mobility and market involvement. Livestock species include sheep, goats, and cattle, as well as camels, horses, alpacas, llamas, reindeer, and yaks.

The Odessa Centre has received funding for the journal from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for three years to cover publication charges for authors based in sub-Saharan Africa. More than half of the world’s pastoralists are in Africa, followed by Asia, and can be found from the Arctic to the Kalahari Desert, and from the Andes to Tibet.

Pastoralism’s Editor-in-Chief and Odessa Centre co-founder, Dr Carol Kerven, commented on the agreement saying “We welcome the transition of our journal to Frontiers. By increasing the reach of its published research, Pastoralism: Research, Policy, and Practice can have a positive impact on the lives of pastoralists through public policy and help to better conserve the environments in which they live.”

The journal will join Frontiers’ community of publishing partners, including the Japanese Society for Cutaneous Immunology and Allergy , the Polish Biochemical Society , the Biomedical Research Center of the Slovak Academy of Sciences , and other valued international societies.

Robyn Mugridge, head of publishing partnerships at Frontiers, said: “Our team is proud to celebrate our first publishing partnership in the field of pastoralism. Frontiers fosters global connections and knowledge sharing, and this new partnership with Pastoralism: Research, Policy and Practice is built on a shared vision for scientific progress where everyone has access to quality research.”

The journal will transition to Frontiers and open for submissions in February 2024. Pastoralism’s archive will also be available for consultation. Researchers affiliated with Frontiers’ partner institutions may benefit from financial support in article publishing charges (APCs). Find out if you are eligible here .

About the Odessa Centre

The Odessa Centre was founded in 2003 in England by two social anthropologists, Carol Kerven and Roy Behnke. Both have conducted research and development work for over 40 years, in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. They seek to apply the results of empirical field research for a clearer understanding of appropriate policy and practical measures in pastoralism.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world’s top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.5 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.