Working with societies – join us in conversation with Society Street

How can publishers best support societies in the increasingly complex landscape of scholarly publishing? Frontiers’ head of publishing partnerships, Robyn Mugridge, will join a panel of scholarly publishing experts from across the industry to discuss this, and other key questions, during an online conversation on publishing, societies, and open access on Tuesday 11 October.  

Organized by Society Street, a forum for leaders and future leaders of scholarly societies, the online discussion will be the second in a two-part series for and about society publishers. The panel, which also includes representatives from Elsevier, MDPI and Wiley, will reflect on the direction of society publishing, the challenges facing societies, and the ways that societies and their publishing partners can respond to these together. 

Frontiers’ head of publishing partnerships, Robyn Mugridge, said ‘As a representative of a fully gold open access publisher, I am pleased that Frontiers is able to contribute to this fantastic event, aimed at supporting societies. Society publishing is evolving rapidly, and it is critical for publishers to be fully and directly engaged in conversations about the issues that matter most to our society partners. Thanks both to Society Street and my co-panellists for creating a forum for this valuable discussion.’ 

The first event in the series on 4 October focused on voices from the societies themselves, with representatives from three societies exploring subjects such as the specific impact of open access mandates on society journals, and the implications of transformative deals for society publishing. 

You can find full details and register to join the event on 11 October on the Society Street website. Attendees will be able to participate in a live Q&A with the panelists after the event. Both this and the previous discussion will be available to view on demand on the website.

