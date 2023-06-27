Reflections on 2023 Convegno delle Stelline 

Convegno delle Stelline is Italy’s only annual event for librarians and an important date in the calendar for all those with an interest in scholarly publishing. Frontiers was pleased to attend this year’s event in Milan.

Over 2,000 librarians attended this year’s conference and Frontiers participated as an exhibitor as part of the event’s Bibliostar fair. During the conference, key issues for discussion included the role of public libraries and their responsibility in promoting cultural well-being for diverse populations. Attendees also explored new technologies and strategies designed to support and facilitate structural changes, such as the transition to open access within scholarly publishing.

Martina Sollai, customer experience specialist at Frontiers, said: “Our team received valuable feedback from current and prospective Italian partners, and reinforced Frontiers’ support to Italian institutions and researchers in their transition to open access publishing.”

Here are answers to a few of the key questions that arose during our team’s conversations at the event:

Which Italian institutions already partner with Frontiers?

Frontiers collaborates with several important Italian partners who share our mission to make science open. Our agreements in Italy include public and private institutions such as the Italian Consortium of Biomedical Research Libraries - BiblioSan, and the Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche.

How does Frontiers support the Italian community of institutional librarians?

Frontiers’ partnerships with institutions extend beyond publishing agreements. Together with our partners, our teams identify and address individual partner’s needs, and carefully consider their feedback in the development of Frontiers’ platforms and models.

Are Frontiers partnership agreements different to Transformative Agreements?

Yes. As Frontiers was born fully open access, there is nothing to transform. Our agreements are designed to support librarians, researchers, and the ever-changing needs of the research community.

When partnering with us, institutions are fully compliant with EU open access requirements and are helping to accelerate the transition towards a fully open access society.

What are the benefits of an institutional partnership with Frontiers?

Frontiers streamlines the publishing process for researchers and their institutions with tailored, flexible, and financially sustainable models. It offers a proprietary workflow and dashboard that provide new insights, transparency, and confidence.

Members benefit from:

a national discount on article processing charges (APCs)

centralized, flexible invoicing

a range of payment options

a dedicated account manager supporting library staff.

Researchers affiliated with partner institutions receive step-by-step support with submissions, collaborative peer review, and innovative dissemination tools.

About Convegno delle Stelline

A key forum for libraries and librarians, Convegno delle Stelline has been running since 1995. It attracts library and publishing professionals from across the world to its annual gatherings to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing scholarly publishing.

