Frontiers publishing partnerships update – autumn 2023

Credit: Frontiers

Welcome from Robyn Mugridge, head of publishing partnerships

The publishing partnerships team saw a continued growth trend in our community of partners.

Submissions to our partner journals have continued to go up with a 27% increase in the same period last year.

So far this year, our portfolio of partners has published 15% more reviews and we welcomed new associate editors, bringing our total number of partner journal editors up to 441 across all partner journals.

Our teams have also started to roll out an enhanced communications package to increase journal awareness and visibility, achieving over 40 million social media impressions to date.

Welcoming community partnerships

We’ve expanded our program to include community partnerships. This is a novel program for societies who wish to partner with an established Frontiers journal and collaborate on publishing projects which may benefit their members.

Through our tailored community partnership offering, we provide societies with new opportunities to connect with the global research community, the work done by our society partners.

Do you know who we partner with?

This year we have developed our connections in the USA, Europe, and Asia. Building on a shared commitment to scientific discovery, Frontiers and the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics joined forces to announce new section within Frontiers in Neurology and Frontiers in Psychiatry.

Acta Biochimica Polonica has now fully transitioned to Frontiers and was launched on our platform in August. We have also officially opened the journal of Experimental Biology and Medicine for submissions.

Events news

This autumn the publishing partnerships team met with British Journal of Biomedical Sciences Editor-in-Chief Tony Rhodes at the IBMS Congress in Birmingham, UK. A key annual event for biomedical science, the IBMS is a networking event attracting over three thousand scientists from across the globe.

In September, our team traveled to Athens, Greece, for the ESOT Congress, where nearly three thousand researchers and clinicians gathered to share best practices in organ transplantation.

Over the summer, Frontiers attended the International Narcotics Research Conference (INRC) that took place in early July in Atlanta, USA. The INRC is a significant event in the field of narcotics research, focusing on opioid pharmacology and misuse.

Find Frontiers at the 14th European Nutrition Conference in Belgrade, Serbia, November 14-17. Organized by the Federation of European Nutrition Societies (FENS), the event promotes the translation of research to practice in dietary-related health challenges.

Catch up on news from Frontiers

Frontiers announced its first ‘flat fee’ publishing partnership with the University of California, the first consortium partnership in North America, and a novel partnership model with unlimited publishing in 20 specified Frontiers journals for a pre-agreed annual flat fee.

Frontiers has acquired the journal Advanced Optical Technologies, which serves a specialist community of scientists and experts in industrial research and development.

That essential morning coffee may be a placebo. A new study shows that plain caffeine only partially reproduces the effects of drinking a cup of coffee. Scientists studied coffee drinkers to understand whether the wakefulness effect is dependent on the properties of caffeine, or whether it’s about the experience of drinking coffee.

