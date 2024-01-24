Q&A with Linda H Kim, emerging investigator in Dystonia

Frontiers publishing partnerships guest post

We hear from Linda H Kim, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Baylor College of Medicine, who received the Mahlon DeLong Young Investigator award in support of early career investigators pursuing ambitious and creative research in dystonia.

The journal Dystonia is the official publication of the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (DMRF) and part of Frontiers’ publishing partnerships community since April 2021. Committed to a collaborative vision between researchers and patients, Dystonia serves as a home for basic, translational, and clinical science that advances knowledge on this devastating movement disorder which causes involuntary muscle contractions.

What sparked your passion for neuroscience?

I was introduced to research during my childhood in South Korea. We had these summer projects in elementary school, and I remember conducting a small experiment to figure out the best conditions for potato growth. It was a fantastic experience. I loved documenting my progress and showing how different methods could yield better results.

However, my true fascination with neuroscience took root during my undergraduate studies in Canada. It was during this time that my curiosity was piqued by the question of how the brain controls movement. This interest was deeply personal for me because my mother needed back surgery, and the waiting times for her procedure were quite long. Witnessing her affected mobility and realizing the impact on her quality of life fueled my determination to explore ways to restore movement through neuroscience research.

What motivated you to pursue research in dystonia?

My journey in neuroscience research kicked off when I joined Dr Zelma Kiss's lab for my master’s degree. Here, I participated in the electrophysiologic mapping for deep brain stimulation which involved recording in vivo extracellular activity from awake patients. This exposed me to the intricate challenges of addressing gait and postural dysfunctions in patients with movement disorders, particularly in cases like Parkinson's disease and dystonia, where conventional pharmacological and deep brain stimulation therapies often fell short.

This experience inspired me to delve deeper into the mechanisms behind coordinated movements, and I decided to pursue my PhD with Drs Patrick Whelan and Zelma Kiss to explore a parallel dopaminergic pathway for locomotor control as a potential novel target for treating gait dysfunctions in Parkinson's disease. This work combined the research programs of both labs, with interests in its basic circuitry and role in locomotor control (Dr Whelan) and applying these scientific findings in Parkinson’s Disease (Dr Kiss).

One aspect that truly fascinated me was the unique set of challenges posed by dystonia in the context of deep brain stimulation. It became evident that the immediate effectiveness we observed in cases like essential tremor and Parkinson's disease didn't quite translate to the same level of success in dystonia cases. However, Dr Roy V Sillitoe, co-editor in chief of Dystonia, and his lab at Baylor College of Medicine and the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute in Houston, Texas, were starting to unveil some remarkable and immediate improvements by developing a cerebellar deep brain stimulation approach for use in a mouse model of dystonia. This breakthrough sparked my interest, leading me to further explore it as a postdoctoral fellow currently in his lab.

Are there any promising new therapeutic interventions or treatments for dystonia?

In the Sillitoe Lab, I am developing a closed-loop deep brain stimulation system that's designed to adjust on the fly, responding to shifting neural dynamics with precision. The goal is to provide tailored and self-controlled deep brain stimulation to alleviate specific dystonia symptoms like twisting postures, over-contractions, and tremors. This research isn't just about addressing a gap in dystonia treatment; it's about defining specific neural targets for a highly customizable therapy.

Can you share a setback you encountered in your dystonia research and how you overcame it?

Transitioning into a new field, especially one involving exploring a different brain area and learning a brand-new set of techniques all at once, was quite a daunting challenge. What made it even more interesting was that I'd be taking on a more senior role in the lab at the same time and transplanting my partner along with me to a new country.

Overcoming this obstacle was undoubtedly a collaborative effort. I was fortunate to have an incredible support system that played a crucial role in my success. My mentor not only provided invaluable guidance and mentorship in my research but also made sure that I felt comfortable and at home in Houston. My colleagues were always there, ready to lend a helping hand and share their expertise, making it a true team effort.

Additionally, the encouragement I received from my family, friends, and former colleagues, who cheered me on from the sidelines, served as an immense source of motivation to keep going. Being acknowledged by the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation with their Mahlon DeLong Young Investigator Award was also very encouraging as it signified a vote of confidence in my potential. I also found the dystonia research community and the cerebellum research community to be quite open and welcoming to newcomers, which made this transition smoother. All in all, the whole experience reinforced my belief that being open to opportunities, even if they seem intimidating at first, can lead to tremendous growth in one's research journey.

