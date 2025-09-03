Strengthening publishing integrity: industry collaboration and new guidelines for guest-edited collections

Publishing research within thematic collections- such as special issues, research topics, and guest-edited volumes- has become an integral part of scholarly communication. These formats offer established benefits: they support community building, increase the visibility and impact of research, and allow for deeper exploration of emerging or interdisciplinary topics - accelerating discussion and discovery.

At Frontiers, Research Topics are our model for these article collections. Defined and led by expert researchers, they unite global communities around a common theme and ensure the outcomes are openly available. This approach not only supports scientific progress but also ensures that new knowledge can be rapidly translated into real-world change.

The strong engagement of authors and editors in formats like Research Topics demonstrates the demand for specialized forums that strengthen scientific community and collaboration.

Why clear standards matter

As this approach becomes standard across many journals and publishers, there is a growing need for consistent practices that uphold quality and transparency. In response, COPE and STM have released joint guidelines and best practices for guest-edited collections. These new resources provide clear direction on editorial responsibility, quality control, and ethical oversight-ensuring that collections remain trusted venues for high-quality research.

By outlining transparent procedures and integrity safeguards, the guidelines aim to address such common challenge as maintaining thematic coherence and ensuring robust editorial processes, while supporting the long-term credibility and integrity of scholarly publishing. As publishing models continue to evolve, these best practices offer a solid foundation for the responsible and collaborative development of guest-edited collections.

Cross-industry collaboration for greater impact

The STM guide for Guest Editor Issue Validation and Audit, exemplifies the power of industry collaboration. Developed as a collaborative effort between numerous publishers, including Frontiers, it’s a testament to what we can achieve when we work together.

As Dr. Marie Soulière, Head of Editorial Ethics and Quality Assurance at Frontiers, who chaired the STM task and finish group on guest-edited collections, notes:

"This collaboration with colleagues across the industry has proven invaluable for aligning on current and emerging best practices and converging on the best auditing methods. Our shared commitment is to a publishing ecosystem founded on trust, transparency, and continual improvement."

Such industry-wide efforts are crucial for driving innovation and upholding shared values, particularly as we respond to new forms of misconduct and strengthen the peer review process.

Frontiers' commitment and contribution

At Frontiers, we have long prioritized ethical rigor, transparency, and innovation in editorial practices. Our own Research Topics are fully aligned with the guidelines set forth by COPE and benefit from the collaborative standards established in the STM guide.

Dr. Serdar Sean Kalaycioglu, Topic Editor, Frontiers in Robotics and AI, said:

“My experience as a Topic Editor for Frontiers has been very positive. I particularly appreciate the interactive review process, which facilitates constructive dialogue between reviewers and authors, leading to substantial improvements in manuscript quality. The clear guidelines and structured review process make editorial decisions more objective and transparent, which benefits the scientific community as a whole.”

To support these standards, Frontiers employs a comprehensive integrity framework:

Research Integrity team: screens all submissions for concerns, monitors for adherence to ethical standards, and responds to potential misconduct. Integrity Auditing team: proactively investigates trends and signals of integrity issues across our journals and collections. Quality and Compliance auditing: independently audits editorial programs to ensure compliance with rigorous quality criteria and external guidelines.

This comprehensive approach means we not only meet but often anticipate industry standards and respond to emerging types of misconduct. We believe in sharing knowledge and evolving alongside the industry and are committed to regularly reviewing and enhancing our processes in line with the latest developments.

We welcome ongoing engagement from editors, authors, and readers as we continue to evolve our processes. By working together, across publishers and the research community, we can ensure that special collections and guest-edited issues remain trustworthy, impactful, and at the forefront of scientific innovation.

Sources: