Frontiers wins at ALPSP awards: exceptional contribution to science education and scholarly publishing recognized

Frontiers proudly celebrates two awards received at the ALPSP Annual Conference and Awards 2025.

Frontiers for Young Minds was presented the ALPSP Impact Award 2025.

Frontiers has received two prestigious awards at the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers (ALPSP) Annual Conference and Awards 2025 on 11 September in Manchester, UK. Showcasing the successful engagement of young people in scientific discovery and publishing, Frontiers for Young Minds (FYM), a unique non-profit initiative of the Frontiers Research Foundation , was presented the ALPSP Impact Award 2025 by a judging panel of leaders from academia and the publishing industry. In addition, Dr Eleonora Colangelo, Public Affairs Officer at Frontiers, was honored by the ALPSP Rising Star Award 2025 , which celebrates the achievements and potential of early-career professionals in scholarly publishing.

Empowering the next generation of scientists

The ALPSP Impact Award recognizes initiatives that deliver meaningful societal or educational impact through scholarly publishing. Frontiers for Young Minds’ win underscores its success in making science accessible to young people, empowering them to think critically and contribute to research.

FYM, an open-access science engagement journal for young people, inspires the next generation with high-quality, free-to-read science. Supported by science mentors, Young Reviewers, aged 8–15, shape articles from leading researchers worldwide by acting as peer reviewers and editing directly to ensure the content is engaging and understandable for their peers. Notable collections include the Nobel Collections , the World Economic Forum Collection – Top 10 Emerging Technologies , the SDG Collection with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) , the Climate Change Collection with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) , and the Frontiers Planet Prize Collections .

Laura Henderson, Head of Program, Frontiers for Young Minds, shared:

“My team and I are honored that Frontiers for Young Minds has been recognized by ALPSP. At FYM, we believe that empowering young people to work directly with top scientists is the best way to nurture the next generation of researchers and tomorrow’s engaged leaders. FYM has engaged over 10,000 young reviewers with more than 4,600 authors, supported by 680 science mentors and 100 scientific editors. Our articles have been freely read 57 million times across 230 countries and territories, and we are thrilled to continue our mission of bringing impactful, free science to young readers worldwide.”

Celebrating rising talent in scholarly publishing

Dr Eleonora Colangelo, Public Affairs Officer at Frontiers, was awarded the ALPSP Rising Star Award 2025.

Dr Eleonora Colangelo, Public Affairs Officer at Frontiers, has been awarded the ALPSP Rising Star Award 2025, in recognition of her exceptional early-career contributions. With a PhD in Classics and Anthropology from Université Paris Cité and the University of Pisa, Dr Colangelo has built expertise in research dissemination, policy analysis, and lobbying. At Frontiers, she provides strategic guidance on science, technology, and innovation policies, aligning publishing operations with international frameworks. Her work focuses on research integrity, open science, and the role of scholarly publishing in science policy and governance.

Dr Eleonora Colangelo, Public Affairs Officer, Frontiers, said:

“Winning the ALPSP Rising Star Award motivates me to keep pushing for a more open and inclusive future for science. At Frontiers, I have the privilege to work with inspiring colleagues, partners, and industry leaders to shape a publishing landscape that empowers researchers and delivers real impact to society.”

Dr Frederick Fenter, Chief Executive Editor, Frontiers, commented:

“At Frontiers, we set ourselves apart through innovation, the dedication of our colleagues and our unique commitment to making the benefits of open science accessible to all of society. FYM, honored with the prestigious ALPSP Impact Award, serves as an authoritative resource, bringing scientific understanding to tens of millions of children. The presentation of the ALPSP Rising Star Award to Eleonora Colangelo celebrates her achievements in communicating the power of open science to policymakers and institutions worldwide. These distinctions highlight our ongoing success in advancing and championing our open science mission.”

