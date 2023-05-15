Frontiers news

Back ‘in-person’ at the ALPSP Annual Conference and Awards

Our Publishing Partnerships team is pleased to announce that they will be attending the upcoming Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers (ALPSP) annual conference and awards. The conference, which will take place 14 – 16 September in Manchester, UK, is the first major face-to-face event the association has held since 2019. Frontiers is proud to be sponsoring this landmark occasion as a Gold Sponsor. Since the last ALPSP conference in 2019, Frontiers Publishing Partnerships has grown significantly. We now partner with 12 societies, seven of whom we have supported through the transition to Frontiers and open access publishing. We have collaborated with five partners to launch new open access journals, including the Geological Society of London’s journal Earth Science, Systems and Society and the European Hernia Society’s journal, Journal of Abdominal Wall Surgery. We have also supported our partners to open their archive publications – representing a total of more than 10,000 articles, which were previously behind a paywall that are now available under the gold open access model with Frontiers. At the end of 2021 we announced a partnership with Zhejiang University Press, our first publishing partnership in China, and we look forward to announcing new partnerships in […]