15 May 2023

Frontiers in Blockchain announces Yun Family Prize Winners

Frontiers in Blockchain is delighted to reveal the winners of the Yun Family Prize, awarded to outstanding research articles related to blockchain technology. 1. Yun Family Best Inclusive Stakeholding Research Prize for excellence in research for the best article published in Frontiers in Blockchain’s Research Topic entitled “Inclusive Stakeholding: Reimagining Incentives to Promote the Greater Good” edited by Natalie Geld. More information about this prize can be found here.  Winner: Andrej Zwitter and Jilles Hazenberg “Decentralized Network Governance: Blockchain Technology and the Future of Regulation”. “This ground-breaking article presents the potential for blockchain technology to create a new model of governance that is transparent, secure, and efficient. The article explores the benefits of decentralized decision-making systems based on blockchain technology, including community representation, and the need for collaboration between government, the private sector, and civil society to develop this system. It also identifies the key challenges and opportunities of blockchain technology in the future of regulation. This award-winning article is a must-read for stakeholders that are interested in the potential of blockchain technology to create a fairer and more inclusive society.” 2. Yun Family Frontiers in Blockchain Prize for excellence in research for any article published in Frontiers in Blockchain within 2019 on a subject within the subject area of blockchain and its possible applications. More […]

08 Sep 2022

Back ‘in-person’ at the ALPSP Annual Conference and Awards

Our Publishing Partnerships team is pleased to announce that they will be attending the upcoming Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers (ALPSP) annual conference and awards. The conference, which will take place 14 – 16 September in Manchester, UK, is the first major face-to-face event the association has held since 2019. Frontiers is proud to be sponsoring this landmark occasion as a Gold Sponsor.  Since the last ALPSP conference in 2019, Frontiers Publishing Partnerships has grown significantly. We now partner with 12 societies, seven of whom we have supported through the transition to Frontiers and open access publishing. We have collaborated with five partners to launch new open access journals, including the Geological Society of London’s journal Earth Science, Systems and Society and the European Hernia Society’s journal, Journal of Abdominal Wall Surgery. We have also supported our partners to open their archive publications – representing a total of more than 10,000 articles, which were previously behind a paywall that are now available under the gold open access model with Frontiers. At the end of 2021 we announced a partnership with Zhejiang University Press, our first publishing partnership in China, and we look forward to announcing new partnerships in […]