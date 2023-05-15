Frontiers news
15 May 2023
Frontiers in Blockchain announces Yun Family Prize Winners
Frontiers in Blockchain is delighted to reveal the winners of the Yun Family Prize, awarded to outstanding research articles related to blockchain technology. 1. Yun Family Best Inclusive Stakeholding Research Prize for excellence in research for the best article published in Frontiers in Blockchain’s Research Topic entitled “Inclusive Stakeholding: Reimagining Incentives to Promote the Greater Good” edited by Natalie Geld. More information about this prize can be found here. Winner: Andrej Zwitter and Jilles Hazenberg “Decentralized Network Governance: Blockchain Technology and the Future of Regulation”. “This ground-breaking article presents the potential for blockchain technology to create a new model of governance that is transparent, secure, and efficient. The article explores the benefits of decentralized decision-making systems based on blockchain technology, including community representation, and the need for collaboration between government, the private sector, and civil society to develop this system. It also identifies the key challenges and opportunities of blockchain technology in the future of regulation. This award-winning article is a must-read for stakeholders that are interested in the potential of blockchain technology to create a fairer and more inclusive society.” 2. Yun Family Frontiers in Blockchain Prize for excellence in research for any article published in Frontiers in Blockchain within 2019 on a subject within the subject area of blockchain and its possible applications. More […]