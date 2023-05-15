Frontiers in Blockchain announces Yun Family Prize Winners

Frontiers in Blockchain is delighted to reveal the winners of the Yun Family Prize, awarded to outstanding research articles related to blockchain technology.

1. Yun Family Best Inclusive Stakeholding Research Prize for excellence in research for the best article published in Frontiers in Blockchain’s Research Topic entitled “Inclusive Stakeholding: Reimagining Incentives to Promote the Greater Good” edited by Natalie Geld. More information about this prize can be found here.

Winner: Andrej Zwitter and Jilles Hazenberg “Decentralized Network Governance: Blockchain Technology and the Future of Regulation”.

“This ground-breaking article presents the potential for blockchain technology to create a new model of governance that is transparent, secure, and efficient. The article explores the benefits of decentralized decision-making systems based on blockchain technology, including community representation, and the need for collaboration between government, the private sector, and civil society to develop this system. It also identifies the key challenges and opportunities of blockchain technology in the future of regulation. This award-winning article is a must-read for stakeholders that are interested in the potential of blockchain technology to create a fairer and more inclusive society.”

2. Yun Family Frontiers in Blockchain Prize for excellence in research for any article published in Frontiers in Blockchain within 2019 on a subject within the subject area of blockchain and its possible applications. More information about this prize can be found here.

Winner: Stephan Leible, Steffen Schlager, Moritz Schubotz, and Bela Gipp “A Review on Blockchain Technology and Blockchain Projects Fostering Open Science”.

“This work reviews the impact of blockchain technology on open science. The article covers various aspects of open science, including data sharing, peer review, and citation management, and highlights the potential contributions of blockchain projects in enhancing transparency and accountability in scientific research. The article recognizes the benefits of blockchain technology in fostering an inclusive and collaborative approach to scientific research and showcases it as an alternative to traditional models of scientific publishing and communication. Overall, this article serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders interested in the potential of blockchain technology to support open science."

The Yun Family Prize winners represent some of the best research in the blockchain field. Their contributions showcase the potential for blockchain technology to revolutionize various industries and underscore the importance of continued research in this area. It is an honor for Frontiers in Blockchain to recognize the excellent work of the Yun Family Prize winners and to contribute to the advancement of blockchain research.