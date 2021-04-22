Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution 2020 Editor Awards

Now, more than ever, it is important to thank our editors for their hard work and dedication to Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. 2020 was an unprecedented year with the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution has continued to support researchers and drive forward open science at a time when publishing scientific work could not be more vital. Ecological and evolutionary findings are inherent to understanding the conditions that can cause a pandemic to arise, as well as developing strategies to prevent and contain them.

In 2020, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution published 500 articles and 83 collections around cutting-edge topics, hosted the first edition of our new webinar series #FrontiersConversations, and launched a new specialty section on Ecophysiology. We could not have achieved these milestones without the dedication and collaboration of our associate and review editors.

We especially want to thank those editors who have made outstanding contributions to the journal, supporting the review process with high-quality reviews and engaging with us to help build exciting content and drive journal growth.

The following editors have been recognized as recipients of our Outstanding Editor Award:

Thank you to all the award recipients for their contributions, which have been vital to the journal and the scientific community during these difficult times.

We look forward to continued collaboration and growth this year and will see you in 2022 for the next round of Editor Awards.