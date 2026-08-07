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Trent University
Peterborough, Canada
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution
Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn
Naples, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Evolutionary Developmental Biology
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Ecophysiology
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Natural History Insights