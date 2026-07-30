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University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavioral and Evolutionary Ecology
National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Evolutionary Ecology
National Museum of Natural Sciences, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Evolutionary Ecology
Federal University of Uberlandia
Uberlândia, Brazil
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Evolutionary Ecology