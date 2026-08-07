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Universidade Federal do Amapá
Macapá, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Conservation and Restoration Ecology
Universidade Federal do Amapá
Macapá, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Conservation and Restoration Ecology
Department of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Sciences, University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Conservation and Restoration Ecology
Beijing Normal University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Conservation and Restoration Ecology