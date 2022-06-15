Mission & scope

Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution is a multidisciplinary journal that provides ecological and evolutionary insights into our natural and anthropogenic world, and how these insights can inform its management.

Led by Field Chief Editor Dr Dennis Murray (Trent University, Canada), this DOAJ, SCOPUS and SCIE indexed journal welcomes both fundamental and applied research in all domains of ecology and evolution, which address our understanding of all levels of biological diversity using contemporary ecological and evolutionary concepts and questions. Topics of interest include:

behavioral and evolutionary ecology

biogeography and macroecology

chemical ecology

coevolution

conservation and restoration ecology

ecophysiology

evolutionary developmental biology

evolutionary ecology of social behaviour

evolutionary and population genetics

models in ecology and evolution

natural history insights

paleoecology

paleontology

phylogenetics, phylogenomics, and systematics

population, community, and ecosystem dynamics

urban ecology

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 13: climate action; and SDG 15: life on land.

Manuscripts describing research that lacks a clear connection to contemporary ecological or evolutionary concepts are not appropriate for this journal, including those that focus primarily on human health, urbanization, or economic factors, and technical aspects of abiotic factors, including energy production, water treatment, or other engineering-based approaches to environmental management. Finally, research that is purely descriptive, or theoretical, and lacks a clear connection with contemporary ecological or evolutionary concepts is not appropriate for this journal.

Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution is committed to advancing developments in the field of ecology and evolution by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, thereby facilitating future scientific insights.

Authors should mention, in the methods or acknowledgements, any Field Stations or Marine Laboratories (FSMLs) where the research was conducted or that supported the research (e.g., assisted with permitting, facilitated land or data access, provided housing accommodations or research space, granted funding, etc.). This also includes others places of scientific infrastructure (e.g., botanical gardens, national laboratories, museums). Please include the FSML’s Research Organization Registry (ROR) number if available.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.