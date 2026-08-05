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The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Natural History Insights
Field Museum of Natural History
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Natural History Insights
Autonomous University of Guerrero
Chilpancingo, Mexico
Associate Editor
Natural History Insights
National Autonomous University of Mexico
México City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Natural History Insights