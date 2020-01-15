Frontiers | Science News

Ecological theory and modelling finds its habitat

Exciting news for all researchers interested in ecological and evolutionary theory and modelling: Professor George Perry is the Chief Editor for Models in Ecology and Evolution, a new specialty section in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

Professor George Perry is a trained ecologist who began using models when he realized that many of the phenomena he was interested in were difficult to access and experiment. This might have been because they were past events, occurring at global extents or in the future. In our chief editor’s own words: "models provide a way to explore such phenomena, whether that is to make predictions or forecasts about the future, learn about how systems behave, synthesize multiple data sources or support dialogue."

Discover Models in Ecology and Evolution

A new niche to face global challenges

Theory and models have a central role in understanding ecosystem responses to current and future environmental change. Prof Perry, a Professor at the University of Auckland, believes that models can provide one way forward to help face climate change and biodiversity loss. Different models can complement empirical and observational science to help us understand complicated and complex entities such as environmental systems. They can also help us understand past events, allowing us to further enhance future predictions.

This is increasingly important not only because "a risk of loss of some ecosystems" was reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services mentioned that the "loss of species, ecosystems and genetic diversity is already a global and generational threat to human well-being."

Facing uncertain environmental changes

Models can help us understand the dynamics of complex ecological systems. When asked about the main motivations to reduce the effects of global environmental changes, Prof. Perry explained "it is fundamental to understand how our activities will influence nature, ecosystems and their services. This is because ultimately, humans depend on these services or 'nature contributions' to survive and thrive."

Prof Perry added that "sometimes the theory and models developed by ecologists may seem divorced from the environmental challenges we face but as the social psychologist Kurt Lewin observed, 'there is nothing as practical as a good theory'."

Get involved

Your research and discoveries are important because while models can be used for different reasons – prediction, learning, synthesis, communication – all of these require the knowledge, expertise and perspectives that other disciplines, within and beyond ecology and evolution, can supply.

You can:

  • Apply as Editor

  • Lead your own article collection

  • Submit your cutting-edge research

The following article collections are now open for submissions:

Discover more Research Topics. If you are interested in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, or if you have any questions for Professor Perry please contact us ecologyandevolution@frontiersin.org. Follow our journal on Twitter for the latest updates.

Frontiers journals consistently rank among the world’s most-cited in their fields and in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Related Content

Post related info

January 15, 2020

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution

Journal news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content