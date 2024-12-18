Frontiers | Science News

01 Dec 2023

Frontiers for Young Minds articles for kids showcase impact of award-winning math on everyday life 

The first articles in a new collection are written by two mathematicians who have won the equivalent of Nobel prizes in math   Photo credit: Frontiers Frontiers for Young Minds has published a new article collection for kids on the mathematical discoveries of prize-winning scientists. The first two articles feature and explain the ground-breaking math of the 2023 Wolf Prize winner, Ingrid Daubechies – who developed mathematical tools for processing images and signals called ‘wavelets’– and 2005 Gödel Prize and 2022 Shaw Prize winner, Noga Alon – who is renowned for his work on combinatorics, a branch of mathematics dealing with combinations of objects and data.   This is the beginning of a wider collection – Math That Changed The World – showcasing to kids the practical applications of math and the impact it has had on everyday life. From patterns in data and health scans, to creating animated movies and even within astronomy, the researchers show how their work has enabled major breakthroughs for humanity, and that mathematics is more applied than abstract formulas and calculations. And each article has been reviewed by kids aged 8-15 to ensure the concepts are understandable for young readers.  The published articles are […]

19 Oct 2023

Frontiers for Young Minds and the Gairdner Foundation celebrate health research 

The authors of the scientific articles for kids are recipients of the 2023 Canada Gairdner Awards.  Photo credit: Frontiers Frontiers for Young Minds (FYM), the award-winning, open-access scientific journal for kids, published a new collection of articles on groundbreaking human health research in collaboration with the Gairdner Foundation, a Canadian organization dedicated to recognizing and rewarding major research contributions to future health worldwide.  Established in 1957, the Gairdner Foundation recognizes international scientists for their excellence in fundamental biomedical research that will improve human health. This is done through the Canada Gairdner Awards, a series of eight awards given each year. Since the foundation’s beginning, there have been 418 Gairdner Award recipients from over 40 countries, 98 of whom have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.  The partnership between Frontiers for Young Minds and the Gairdner Foundation is centered around their common goals of openly sharing information and inspiring the next generation of researchers. Through the articles, young readers are able to learn more about the world around them, while the young reviewers also learn about the scientific process. This supports young people in developing confidence and important skills such as critical thinking.  The newly launched collection includes five articles […]

05 Oct 2023

Frontiers for Young Minds: New partnership launches French-language version of kids’ scientific journal 

Frontiers for Young Minds, an award-winning, non-profit, open-access scientific journal for kids, in partnership with Jeunes Francophones et la Science, has launched a French version as part of a wider strategy to bring accessible, high-quality science to global audiences. The expansion provides free access to scientific articles for 300 million French speakers around the world.  Photo credit: Frontiers Frontiers for Young Minds publishes articles written by renowned researchers and peer-reviewed by children between the ages of 8-15. The young reviewers work alongside the scientists, providing feedback to make sure the articles are engaging and understandable for their peers before publication. The unique review process empowers the young reviewers with a better understanding of the scientific process and provides them with critical thinking skills.  Jeunes Francophones et la Science (JEFS) is a not-for-profit organization that is passionate about communicating quality science to young, French-speaking learners. As part of the partnership, JEFS will translate existing articles into French, support French-speaking researchers in writing original scientific articles for young learners, and introduce the journal’s innovative kid-led peer review process to a network of French-speaking science mentors and schools.   The first group of translated articles focus on microbiology and include:  An Incredible Invisible World: […]

20 Sep 2023

Nobel Prize winners inspire young minds in new scientific articles for kids 

Frontiers for Young Minds launches third volume of Nobel Collection articles for young readers  Photo credit: Frontiers Frontiers for Young Minds, an award-winning, non-profit, open-access scientific journal for kids, has released the third volume of its Nobel Collection today. The new volume features five articles on topics from using a glowing protein found in jellyfish to understand cell function to studying the smallest units of matter. Prior to publication, the distinguished scientists worked with young reviewers aged 8-15 to ensure their articles were interesting and understandable for young readers.  Launched in 2013, Frontiers for Young Minds inspires the next generation of scientists by making science accessible and engaging for young people. It provides reliable and up-to-date information on various topics in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM). Through a unique review process, kids engage in dialogue with leading researchers worldwide, empowering the young reviewers with a better understanding not only of the science of the article, but of the scientific process and the importance of validating information. While learning about the world around them, young reviewers develop confidence, critical thinking, and communication skills.  The Nobel Collection is a special series of articles by Nobel Laureates. This third volume of […]

19 Jul 2023

Uniting generations for a sustainable future: Insights from the 2023 Villars Symposium

Established in 2022, the Villars Institute is a non-profit foundation dedicated to accelerating the transition to net-zero emissions. It aims to create a healthier planet through intergenerational collaboration and systems leadership. Last month, a team of Frontiers staff led our first collaboration with the Villars Institute by taking part in its 2023 Villars Symposium, an event that fosters intergenerational collaboration and promotes transdisciplinary cooperation. Young minds embarking on their journey toward becoming lifelong systems leaders. The Symposium was created to unite the Villars Institute’s Knowledge Partners with a group of exceptional young minds who are embarking on their journey toward becoming lifelong systems leaders. The blog, Five traits to look for in a Systems Leader, explains more about what this concept is and represents. The Villars Symposium unites high school-aged youth and sustainability experts worldwide to address urgent global challenges. Participants, future systems leaders, explore intricate complex systems (ecological, economic, political, and social) while developing skills for driving systemic change. By engaging with professionals in sustainability and international affairs, they gain insights, forge connections, and align their passions with a sustainable future. Representatives from the Frontiers family of outreach and engagement initiatives led two sessions during the Symposium. “Mobilizing Science […]

10 Jul 2023

Ex-World Bank chief economist Dr Asli Demirgüç-Kunt joins Frontiers for Young Minds as specialty chief editor

Image: Asli Demirgüç-Kunt Frontiers for Young Minds welcomes Dr Asli Demirgüç-Kunt, former chief economist of the Europe and central Asia region at the World Bank, as specialty chief editor for their newly re-launched section on mathematics and economics. With over 30 years of experience at the World Bank, Dr Demirgüç-Kunt will bring a new understanding of economics to kids all over the world.  Laura Henderson, Head of Public Outreach at Frontiers for Young Minds said: “I’m excited to welcome Dr Demirgüç-Kunt and add a new focus into our journal. Economics is vital to the understanding of everything from our day-to-day purchases to our global power dynamics, building from the underlying theories of mathematics to real-world applications. It’s crucial for making sense of our world systems and for improving our future. We are proud that she has chosen to work with us to make this new section scope a huge success.”   Dr Demirgüç-Kunt said: “I am excited and honored to join Frontiers for Young Minds. It is a great opportunity to spark interest in the next generation of young economists and motivate them to make the world a better and fairer place for all.”  Frontiers for Young Minds is an award-winning, […]

31 Jan 2023

Nobel Prize winners publish new scientific articles just for kids

Latest Nobel Collection articles offer fresh excitement to young scientists  Photo credit: Frontiers Frontiers for Young Minds, a unique, completely free kids’ science journal launched its second Nobel Collection today. It features five new articles in which top scientists connected directly with young reviewers to ensure their articles are clear, educational, and fascinating to read for young people before they were published in the journal.  This is the second volume within the Nobel Collection, with articles written by Nobel Laureates and reviewed by children aged 8 to 15. It promises to be an exciting and educational experience for both kids and adults alike. Volume 1, which is complete, already showcases 10 amazing Nobel Prize-winning authors, writing about their world-changing discoveries in fields from neuroscience to crystallography, from computer simulations to behavioral economics.   This time, highly valued Nobelists provide insights and inspiration from their amazing work on the following topics:  The Olfactory System: It Smells Good to Be Alive, written by Richard Axel, awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2004. How many odors (smells) in the world around you do you think you can recognize? In this article, find out how your brain recognizes different odors and […]