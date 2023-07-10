Ex-World Bank chief economist Dr Asli Demirgüç-Kunt joins Frontiers for Young Minds as specialty chief editor

Image: Asli Demirgüç-Kunt

Frontiers for Young Minds welcomes Dr Asli Demirgüç-Kunt, former chief economist of the Europe and central Asia region at the World Bank, as specialty chief editor for their newly re-launched section on mathematics and economics. With over 30 years of experience at the World Bank, Dr Demirgüç-Kunt will bring a new understanding of economics to kids all over the world.

Laura Henderson, Head of Public Outreach at Frontiers for Young Minds said: “I'm excited to welcome Dr Demirgüç-Kunt and add a new focus into our journal. Economics is vital to the understanding of everything from our day-to-day purchases to our global power dynamics, building from the underlying theories of mathematics to real-world applications. It's crucial for making sense of our world systems and for improving our future. We are proud that she has chosen to work with us to make this new section scope a huge success.”

Dr Demirgüç-Kunt said: “I am excited and honored to join Frontiers for Young Minds. It is a great opportunity to spark interest in the next generation of young economists and motivate them to make the world a better and fairer place for all.”

Frontiers for Young Minds is an award-winning, non-profit, open-access scientific journal for kids. Leading scientific authors, including Nobel Prize winners, re-write their published articles to make them accessible to young readers. Young reviewers aged 8-15 review these and make them engaging for their peers before the new articles are widely disseminated online, in a range of languages. The journal’s subject areas cover the whole of STEMM (science, technology, engineering, maths, and medicine). Sections include: astronomy and physics; biodiversity, chemistry and materials; earth sciences, human health, neuroscience and psychology; engineering and technology; and now mathematics and economics.

To submit an article to the mathematics and economics section or if you have an idea for an article collection on a particular theme, please email kids@frontiersin.org.

About Frontiers for Young Minds

Frontiers for Young Minds’ mission is to inspire and engage the next generation of scientists and citizens by publishing fun-to-read science that is globally accessible to all. Launched in 2013, Frontiers for Young Minds is the only open-access journal edited by young people aged 8-15. Alongside their science mentors, the young reviewers ensure the published final articles are accessible and engaging to a younger audience. With 1200+ original articles published in English - hundreds of articles published in Hebrew, Arabic, Chinese, and French coming in late 2023 - the journal has achieved over 30 million views and downloads from 230 countries worldwide.

About Frontiers Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world’s top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.4 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.