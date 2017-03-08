Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers for Young Minds welcomes new Chief Editors for Understanding the Earth and its Resources

Frontiers for Young Minds is proud to announce and would like to give a warm welcome to Mark Brandon and Daniel Kammen who are joining us as Specialty Chief Editors of Understanding the Earth and its Resources.

Mark Brandon joins us from the school of Environment, Earth and Ecosystem Sciences at The Open University , in the United Kingdom. His research focuses on Antarctic polar oceanography, studying the interaction of the ocean with the cryosphere, with cross disciplinary work and using robotic and remote sensing technologies.

Daniel Kammen joins us from the University of California, Berkeley, USA as Professor of the Energy and Resources group, with a focus on directing research on energy supply, transmissions, smart grid and low-carbon energy systems, life-cycle impacts of transportation options, land-use planning, and energy for community development in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Mark and Daniel are joining the team with existing Chief Editor of the section, Berend Smit, welcoming submissions from across the fields of Earth science, energy research, marine science, climate science and environmental science.

Understanding the Earth and its Resources wants to provide the most up-to-date research to the next generation who will live with, and study, these planet-wide questions.

Find out more:

Frontiers for Young Minds is currently accepting submissions in five specialties:

  • Understanding the Earth and its Resources

  • Understanding Neuroscience

  • Understanding Astronomy and Space Science

  • Understanding Health

  • Understanding Biodiversity

Researchers interested in submitting versions of their work to Frontiers for Young Minds can find out more here.

Please contact kids@frontiersin.org for additional questions and to find out how to get started!

Related Content

Post related info

March 08, 2017

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Young Minds

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content