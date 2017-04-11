Frontiers | Science News

Understanding Mathematics – newest section to arrive in Frontiers for Young Minds

Frontiers for Young Minds is expanding and we are pleased to announce the launch of its newest specialty section, Understanding Mathematics. The section will be led by Specialty Chief Editor, Jeremy Martin of the University of Kansas, and we would like to give him a warm welcome to the journal.

We are excited to see the section take off, engaging kids in the importance of mathematics and the latest topics in the field. Mathematics is all around us and we are looking forward to seeing what our young reviewers will have to say to authors specializing in this field.

The Understanding Mathematics specialty is now open for submissions and will publish articles with the following scope:

Math is the language of the universe.  It is how we use logical reasoning to explain big ideas like symmetry, chaos, infinity, change, and truth. Some mathematicians study patterns for their own sake: often even the simplest problems can reveal beautiful and unexpected structures in the universe.  Other mathematicians study how these patterns enable us to better understand other fields, ranging from physics to economics, neuroscience to astronomy, meteorology to music.  This section of Frontiers for Young Minds will include articles from all areas of pure and applied mathematics, covering fundamental ideas, cutting-edge advances, and a broad range of applications.  Understanding Mathematics wants to communicate to the next generation that mathematics is not only essential for describing the real world, but is also accessible to everyone and is an amazing natural source of beauty in its own right.

Find out more

Frontiers for Young Minds is currently accepting submissions in six specialties:

  • Understanding Biodiversity

  • Understanding Neuroscience

  • Understanding Health

  • Understanding the Earth and its Resources

  • Understanding Astronomy and Space Science

  • Understanding Mathematics

Researchers interested in submitting Frontiers for Young Minds versions of their work or joining the editorial board can contact us at kids@frontiersin.org.

Related Content

Post related info

April 11, 2017

FF

Frontiers for Young Minds

Post categories

Frontiers news

Young Minds

Related Subjects

Education

Frontiers for Young Minds

Mathematics

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content