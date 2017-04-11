Understanding Mathematics – newest section to arrive in Frontiers for Young Minds

Frontiers for Young Minds is expanding and we are pleased to announce the launch of its newest specialty section, Understanding Mathematics. The section will be led by Specialty Chief Editor, Jeremy Martin of the University of Kansas, and we would like to give him a warm welcome to the journal.

We are excited to see the section take off, engaging kids in the importance of mathematics and the latest topics in the field. Mathematics is all around us and we are looking forward to seeing what our young reviewers will have to say to authors specializing in this field.

The Understanding Mathematics specialty is now open for submissions and will publish articles with the following scope:

Math is the language of the universe. It is how we use logical reasoning to explain big ideas like symmetry, chaos, infinity, change, and truth. Some mathematicians study patterns for their own sake: often even the simplest problems can reveal beautiful and unexpected structures in the universe. Other mathematicians study how these patterns enable us to better understand other fields, ranging from physics to economics, neuroscience to astronomy, meteorology to music. This section of Frontiers for Young Minds will include articles from all areas of pure and applied mathematics, covering fundamental ideas, cutting-edge advances, and a broad range of applications. Understanding Mathematics wants to communicate to the next generation that mathematics is not only essential for describing the real world, but is also accessible to everyone and is an amazing natural source of beauty in its own right.

Frontiers for Young Minds is currently accepting submissions in six specialties:

Understanding Biodiversity

Understanding Neuroscience

Understanding Health

Understanding the Earth and its Resources

Understanding Astronomy and Space Science

Understanding Mathematics

Researchers interested in submitting Frontiers for Young Minds versions of their work or joining the editorial board can contact us at kids@frontiersin.org.