Frontiers | Science News

Introducing Collections from Frontiers for Young Minds

           

To highlight why each discovery is important with background and context, these collections of articles take non-technical readers through the core of a field.

Frontiers for Young Minds is excited to share its latest effort to bring high-quality science content to interested young readers everywhere. Our authors have already highlighted some of the latest scientific developments – from alternative fuels to adolescent risk-taking – and we want to take the next step. We want researchers to help us dive deeper into the central ideas and tools in each field, but in the same kid-friendly format as before.

That is why we have launched our Collections: groups of articles covering a central theme from a variety of perspectives and methods. While the Young Minds New Discovery articles have provided snapshots of the cutting-edge, we want our Core Concept articles to provide the background and context to help young readers understand why each discovery is so important. Each Collection will serve as an in-depth guide, taking readers through the core of a field: one Collection introducing each region of the brain or exploring Earth’s systems from the cryosphere to the atmosphere. Each article in the Collection will be written by experts and face the scrutiny of our board of Young Reviewers before it can be published.

Collections will have their own homepage with links to each article, be free for anyone to access, and will even be available in a free-to-download eBook. They will also contain useful tools and references, like glossaries and figures. Kids, parents, and educators who want to dive deeper into cutting-edge science will get a chance to do so with the Frontiers for Young Minds Collections.

We are proud that the first Collections will be hosted and curated by our very own Specialty Chief Editors. In addition to the regions of the brain and Earth’s systems, we hope to explore biodiversity through the layers of a forest, the organs and main systems in our bodies, evolution, immune cells, gravitational waves, and more.

If you would like to suggest a theme for one of our future Collections, please contact us at kids@frontiersin.org. Hosts will propose a theme for approval from our Chief Editors, invite and curate contributions from authors, and determine content for the Collection homepage.

Find our more:

Frontiers for Young Minds is currently accepting submissions in six specialty sections:

  • Understanding Mathematics

  • Understanding Biodiversity

  • Understanding Neuroscience

  • Understanding Astronomy and Space Science

  • Understanding Health

  • Understanding the Earth and its Resources

Researchers interested in submitting versions of their work to Frontiers for Young Minds can find out more here.

Related Content

Post related info

June 16, 2017

FF

Frontiers for Young Minds

Post categories

Young Minds

Related Subjects

Education

Frontiers for Young Minds

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content