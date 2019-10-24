Frontiers for Young Minds Chief Editors honored at 2019 Society for Neuroscience Awards

© Society for Neuroscience, 2019

Robert Knight and Sabine Kastner recognized for their outstanding contribution to neuroscience education and training.

Frontiers for Young Minds Chief Editors Robert Knight and Sabine Kastner have received the Society for Neuroscience’s award for Education in Neuroscience.

The prize honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to neuroscience education and training and was presented at SfN’s 2019 annual meeting in Chicago, the largest gathering of neuroscientists in the world with more than 30,000 attendees.

“This award recognizes the incredible commitment of the Frontiers for Young Minds community including the kids, the mentors, the authors and our editors, bringing science to the future generation,” says Knight. “The recognition by the Society of Neuroscience and its international reach will accelerate our goal of making the kids journal the global source for understanding how we do science, why it matters, and why it is central to the future of society.”

Knight is Chief Editor for Frontiers for Young Minds and has been working with Frontiers since 2013 to bring to life a science journal edited by young people. He is also a professor of psychology and neuroscience at the University of California, Berkeley, with a research focus on the prefrontal cortex in human behavior. To date, Knight has published over 380 peer-reviewed articles and mentored over 60 graduate students and postdoctoral fellows.

Kastner is Specialty Chief Editor for the Frontiers for Young Minds Neuroscience section, enabling young people to access cutting-edge neuroscience discoveries in a language that is accessible for them. She is also professor of psychology and neuroscience at Princeton University, focusing on the neural basis of visual perception, attention, and awareness in the primate brain. As well as the Young Minds journal, Kastner’s other outreach activities include fostering the careers of young women in science and promoting neuroscience in local schools.

Frontiers for Young Minds now has over 1,900 young reviewers, 850 authors and 350 published articles. Languages include English and Hebrew, with further translations into French, Spanish and Portuguese coming soon.

Find out more at kids.frontiersin.org/

About Frontiers for Young Minds

Frontiers for Young Minds is a collection of freely available scientific articles for kids. Distinguished scientists are invited to write about their cutting-edge discoveries in a language that is accessible for young readers, and it is then up to the kids themselves – with the help of a science mentor – to provide feedback and explain to the authors how to best improve their articles before publication.

By working directly with scientists, Frontiers for Young Minds ensures that its content is of the highest quality. And by working directly with kids, the journal helps foster curiosity both in and out of the classroom and engage the next generation of citizens and scientists.