Frontiers thanks 30 editors with travel awards for their outstanding dedication

The backbone of the Frontiers community is our team of 53,000 editors who ensure that every author gets a timely, rigorous and transparent review of their submission to Frontiers.

This year for the first time, we are granting travel awards to recognize the exceptional contributions of 30 of these editors. Worth a total of € 90,000, the award scheme will cover the travel, accommodation and registration fees, allowing each of them to attend a scientific meeting or workshop of their choice.

“We see this as an effective way to acknowledge the work of editors who have made an outstanding contribution to their community. We wanted to do something special, and thought that allowing them to go to a meeting of their choice would be especially appreciated,” said Fred Fenter, Executive Editor of Frontiers.

Frontiers was launched with the vision of putting scientific publishing back into the hands of the scientists, and in just seven years, it has grown to be the 4th leading open access publisher in the world. Its community of editors and authors has published over 34,000 articles across 54 journals to date.

“Behind all the award-winning technology lies a very human objective — to engage our editors to better serve the researchers of this world and to acknowledge them for the role they play,” Fenter said.

Fenter adds the response to the Frontiers Travel Awards has been incredibly positive and hopes that it will become a Frontiers tradition that is carried out every year. Keep an eye on this blog over the coming months, as we publish “postcards” the editors will be sending us from around the world!

This year’s Frontiers Travel Award members are: