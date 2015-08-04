Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers thanks 30 editors with travel awards for their outstanding dedication

The backbone of the Frontiers community is our team of 53,000 editors who ensure that every author gets a timely, rigorous and transparent review of their submission to Frontiers.

This year for the first time, we are granting travel awards to recognize the exceptional contributions of 30 of these editors. Worth a total of € 90,000, the award scheme will cover the travel, accommodation and registration fees, allowing each of them to attend a scientific meeting or workshop of their choice.

“We see this as an effective way to acknowledge the work of editors who have made an outstanding contribution to their community. We wanted to do something special, and thought that allowing them to go to a meeting of their choice would be especially appreciated,” said Fred Fenter, Executive Editor of Frontiers.

Frontiers was launched with the vision of putting scientific publishing back into the hands of the scientists, and in just seven years, it has grown to be the 4th leading open access publisher in the world. Its community of editors and authors has published over 34,000 articles across 54 journals to date.

“Behind all the award-winning technology lies a very human objective — to engage our editors to better serve the researchers of this world and to acknowledge them for the role they play,” Fenter said.

Fenter adds the response to the Frontiers Travel Awards has been incredibly positive and hopes that it will become a Frontiers tradition that is carried out every year. Keep an eye on this blog over the coming months, as we publish “postcards” the editors will be sending us from around the world!

This year’s Frontiers Travel Award members are:

Akio Adachi

Tokushima University Graduate School

Specialty Chief Editor of

Frontiers in Microbiology

Rustam Aminov

Technical University of Denmark

Specialty Chief Editor of

Frontiers in Microbiology

Paolo Arosio

University of Brescia

Guest Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Pharmacology

Aron K. Barbey

Beckman Institute & University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience

George E. Barreto

Pontificia Universidad Javeriana

Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience

John Battista

Louisiana State University & A&M College

Specialty Chief Editor of

Frontiers in Microbiology

Xi Cheng

Lieber Institute for Brain Development

Guest Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Neuroinformatics

Fulvio D’Acquisto

William Harvey Research Institute, Queen Mary University of London, Barts & The London School of Medicine and Dentisry

Review Editor of

Frontiers in Immunology

Beatrice de Gelder

Maastricht University

Specialty Chief Editor of

Frontiers in Psychology

José M. Delgado-García

University Pablo de Olavide, Seville

Review Editor of

Frontiers in Neuroscience

Ezequiel Di Paolo

Ikerbasque – Basque Foundation for Science

Guest Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Psychology

Baojin Ding

University of Massachusetts Medical School

Review Editor of

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience

Raffaella Gozzelino

Chronic Diseases Research Center (CEDOC)

Guest Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Pharmacology

Robert J. Harvey

UCL School of Pharmacy

Specialty Chief Editor of

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience

Geoffrey A. Head

BakerIDI Heart and Diabetes Institute

Specialty Chief Editor of

Frontiers in Physiology

Hans-Jochen Heinze

University of Magdeburg

Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience

Lutz Jäncke

University of Zurich

Review Editor of

Frontiers in Neuroscience

&

Frontiers in Psychology

Mikhail Lebedev

Duke University

Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Neuroscience

Ping Liu

University of Connecticut Health Center

Review Editor of

Frontiers in Neuroscience

Tobias Alecio Mattei

Brain & Spine Center – InvisionHealth – Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Guest Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience

Jochen C. Meier

Technical University Braunschweig

Specialty Chief Editor of

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience

Masaaki Murakami

Hokkaido University

Review Editor of

Frontiers in Immunology

Srikantan S. Nagarajan

University of California, San Francisco

Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Neuroscience

Luiz Pessoa

University of Maryland

Specialty Chief Editor of

Frontiers in Psychology

P. Hemachandra Reddy

Texas Tech University

Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Neuroscience

Gaetano Santulli

Columbia University

Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Endocrinology

&

Frontiers in Physiology

Annalisa Scimemi

SUNY Albany

Review Editor of

Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience

Rachael D. Seidler

University of Michigan

Associate Editor of

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience

Anne Elizabeth Simon

University of Maryland College Park

Specialty Chief Editor of

Frontiers in Microbiology

Gregg Stanwood

Florida State University

Review Editor of

Frontiers in Behavioural Neuroscience

Jonathan P. Zehr

University of California, Santa Cruz

Specialty Chief Editor of

Frontiers in Microbiology

