Frontiers in Signal Processing Editor Awards 2022

We are pleased to announce the first edition of Frontiers in Signal Processing Editors Awards. With these awards we wish to highlight the members of our editorial board who have gone above and beyond in the past year in support of the journal.

During the first full year of publication for Frontiers in Signal Processing in 2022 over 70 new articles were accepted and published, and our content received over 120,000 views and downloads this year alone. We could not have achieved this without the dedication and collaboration of our chief, associate, and review editors.

We especially want to thank those editors who have made an outstanding contribution to the journal in safeguarding the quality of the articles published through a high-quality and fair reviewing process, and/or collaborating closely with the journal to develop new collections to help bring the most impactful content to the signal processing community.

Leadership award – Prof. Frederic Dufaux, Universite Paris Sarclay CNRS. Specialty Chief Editor for Image Processing

Awarded for Prof. Dufaux’s proactive leadership of his section, supporting the journal team and topic editors on the development and improvement of new timely collections, resulting in Image Processing receiving the most submissions in 2022.

Outstanding associate editor award – Prof Hagit Messer, Tel Aviv University. Associate Editor for Statistical Signal Processing

Awarded to Prof. Messer for her role as topic editor for the inaugural Women in Signal Processing collection, supporting the promotion of women researchers and engineers across all areas of Signal Processing.

Outstanding review editor award - Dr. Pushpendra Singh, National Institute of Technology Hamirpur. Review editor for Biomedical Signal Processing

Awarded to Dr. Singh for his regular contribution as reviewer in the Biomedical Signal Processing section this year providing timely, comprehensive and constructive feedback.

We are very proud of our journal community and grateful for each member’s support in growing an exciting signal processing journal and helping to Make Science Open. Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors!

If you are interested in collaborating with Frontiers in Signal Processing as an editorial board member or guest editor, please contact us at signalprocessing@frontiersin.org