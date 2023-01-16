Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2022 Awards

We are very happy to announce the Frontiers in Chemical Engineering Awards for its second edition. 

These Awards are meant to highlight our editorial board and its members who have significantly contributed to the growth of Frontiers in Chemical Engineering by safeguarding the quality of the published articles, as well as by leading article collections to shape the future of the journal.  

We are incredibly proud of our journal community; we want to express our gratitude for each member's support in growing a robust journal regarding Chemical Engineering and helping us in our mission to make science open. 

Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors! 

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Outstanding Editors Awards

Yan Li

  

Biochemical Engineering

 

Florida State University 

associate editor 

Jingwen Zhou

  

Biochemical Engineering

 

Jiangnan University 

review editor 

Florent Allais

  

Catalytic Engineering

 

AgroParisTech Institut des Sciences et Industries du Vivant et de L'environnement 

 

associate editor 

 

Qineng Xia

  

 

 

Catalytic Engineering

 

 

Jiaxing University 

review editor 

 

Juan Gabriel Segovia Hernandez

  

 

Separation Processes

 

University of Guanajuato 

associate editor 

 

Emma Kendrick

  

 

Electrochemical Engineering

 

University of Birmingham 

associate editor 

 

Luis Fernando Arenas

  

Electrochemical Engineering

 

Clausthal University of Technology 

review editor 

 

Stefania Specchia

  

Chemical Reaction Engineering

 

Polytechnic University of Turin 

review editor 

 

Rosa Turco

  

Chemical Reaction Engineering

 

University of Naples Federico II 

associate editor 

 

Costas Tsouris

  

Sustainable Process Engineering

 

Oak Ridge National Laboratory 

associate editor 

 

Aditya Kumar

  

Surface and Interface Engineering

  

Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad 

associate editor 

 

Priya Varshney

  

Surface and Interface Engineering

  

National Institute of Technology Rourkela 

review editor 

 

Adele Brunetti

  

Separation Processes

 

National Research Council (CNR) 

associate editor 

 

Mohammad Younas

 

Separation Processes

 

University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar 

review editor 

 

Jonathan McDonough

 

Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification

 

Newcastle University 

review editor 

 

Kun-Yi Lin

Environmental Chemical Engineering

 

National Chung Hsing University 

associate editor 

 

Additionally, this year we also decided to give visibility to the articles from Frontiers in Chemical Engineering that reached the highest impact in 2022. We are so proud to have given a home to these high-quality publications. 

We decided to award the highest impact, based on views, downloads and citations, for both review articles and original research. Furthermore, we offer a specific award for the article that managed to reach a more general audience, distinguishing for its 'influence and impact', on social media and news articles. 

Many congratulations to our finalists and thank you to all the Authors that contributed to our Journal! 

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Impact Awards, Original Research 

Membrane Processes for Direct Carbon Dioxide Capture From Air: Possibilities and Limitations

 

Separation Processes

 

C. Castel

 

R. Bounaceur

  

E. Favre

 

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Impact Awards, Review 

A Review of Stochastic Programming Methods for Optimization of Process Systems Under Uncertainty

 

Computational Methods in Chemical Engineering

 

C. Li 

I. E. Grossman

 

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Influence and Impact Awards 

Chloride Salt Purification by Reaction With Thionyl Chloride Vapors to Remove Oxygen, Oxygenated Compounds, and Hydroxides

Sustainable Process Engineering

 

J. McFarlane

 

G. D. Del Cul 

J. R. Massengale 

R. T. Mayes

 

K. R. Robb

 

D. Sulejmanovic 

