- Science News
- Featured news
- Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2022 Awards
Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2022 Awards
We are very happy to announce the Frontiers in Chemical Engineering Awards for its second edition.
These Awards are meant to highlight our editorial board and its members who have significantly contributed to the growth of Frontiers in Chemical Engineering by safeguarding the quality of the published articles, as well as by leading article collections to shape the future of the journal.
We are incredibly proud of our journal community; we want to express our gratitude for each member's support in growing a robust journal regarding Chemical Engineering and helping us in our mission to make science open.
Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors!
Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Outstanding Editors Awards
Florida State University
associate editor
Jiangnan University
review editor
AgroParisTech Institut des Sciences et Industries du Vivant et de L'environnement
associate editor
Jiaxing University
review editor
Juan Gabriel Segovia Hernandez
University of Guanajuato
associate editor
University of Birmingham
associate editor
Clausthal University of Technology
review editor
Polytechnic University of Turin
review editor
University of Naples Federico II
associate editor
Sustainable Process Engineering
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
associate editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad
associate editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
National Institute of Technology Rourkela
review editor
National Research Council (CNR)
associate editor
University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar
review editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Newcastle University
review editor
Environmental Chemical Engineering
National Chung Hsing University
associate editor
Additionally, this year we also decided to give visibility to the articles from Frontiers in Chemical Engineering that reached the highest impact in 2022. We are so proud to have given a home to these high-quality publications.
We decided to award the highest impact, based on views, downloads and citations, for both review articles and original research. Furthermore, we offer a specific award for the article that managed to reach a more general audience, distinguishing for its 'influence and impact', on social media and news articles.
Many congratulations to our finalists and thank you to all the Authors that contributed to our Journal!
Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Impact Awards, Original Research
Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Impact Awards, Review
Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Influence and Impact Awards
Chloride Salt Purification by Reaction With Thionyl Chloride Vapors to Remove Oxygen, Oxygenated Compounds, and Hydroxides
Sustainable Process Engineering
G. D. Del Cul
J. R. Massengale
D. Sulejmanovic