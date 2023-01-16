Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2022 Awards

We are very happy to announce the Frontiers in Chemical Engineering Awards for its second edition.

These Awards are meant to highlight our editorial board and its members who have significantly contributed to the growth of Frontiers in Chemical Engineering by safeguarding the quality of the published articles, as well as by leading article collections to shape the future of the journal.

We are incredibly proud of our journal community; we want to express our gratitude for each member's support in growing a robust journal regarding Chemical Engineering and helping us in our mission to make science open.

Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors!

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Outstanding Editors Awards

Additionally, this year we also decided to give visibility to the articles from Frontiers in Chemical Engineering that reached the highest impact in 2022. We are so proud to have given a home to these high-quality publications.

We decided to award the highest impact, based on views, downloads and citations, for both review articles and original research. Furthermore, we offer a specific award for the article that managed to reach a more general audience, distinguishing for its 'influence and impact', on social media and news articles.

Many congratulations to our finalists and thank you to all the Authors that contributed to our Journal!

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Impact Awards, Original Research

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Impact Awards, Review

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering - 2022 Influence and Impact Awards