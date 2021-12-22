Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2021 Awards

We are pleased to announce the first edition of Frontiers in Chemical Engineering Editors Awards.

With these Awards, we are highlighting the members of our Associate Editors and Review Editors Boards, who have gone above and beyond in the past year. They have been instrumental in the growth of Frontiers in Chemical Engineering. This was achieved by safeguarding the quality of the articles published this year during peer-review, as well as by suggesting and leading article collections in the journal.

We are very proud of our journal community and grateful for each member’s support in growing a robust chemical engineering journal and helping to Make Science Open.

Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors!

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2021 Outstanding Associate Editors Awards

José María Ponce-Ortega

Computational Methods in Chemical Engineering

Michoacana University of San Nicolás de Hidalgo

Florent Allais

Catalytic Engineering

AgroParisTech Institut des Sciences et Industries du Vivant et de L’environnement

Adele Brunetti

Separation Processes

National Research Council (CNR)

Micaela Demichela

Computational Methods in Chemical Engineering

Politecnico di Torino

Sudipta Roy

Electrochemical Engineering

University of Strathclyde

Siang-Piao Chai

Sustainable Process Engineer

i

ng

Monash University Malaysia

Anna Hankin

Electrochemical Engineering

Imperial College London

Richard G. A. Wills

Electrochemical Engineering

University of Southampton

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2021 Outstanding Review Editors Awards

Rajagopalan Srinivasan

Computational Methods in Chemical Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Rajib Mukherjee

Computational Methods in Chemical Engineering

University of Texas of the Permian Basin

Stefania Specchia

Computational Methods in Chemical Engineering

Politecnico di Torino

Joan Dosta

Environmental Chemical Engineering

University of Barcelona

Cristina Chuck-Hernandez

Separation Processes

Escuela de Ingeniería y Ciencias, Instituto de Tecnología y Educación Superior de Monterrey (ITESM)

Ludovic F Dumée

Separation Processes

Khalifa University

Luis H Reyes

Biochemical Engineering

Department of Chemical and Food Engineering, University of Los Andes

