Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2021 Awards
We are pleased to announce the first edition of Frontiers in Chemical Engineering Editors Awards.
With these Awards, we are highlighting the members of our Associate Editors and Review Editors Boards, who have gone above and beyond in the past year. They have been instrumental in the growth of Frontiers in Chemical Engineering. This was achieved by safeguarding the quality of the articles published this year during peer-review, as well as by suggesting and leading article collections in the journal.
We are very proud of our journal community and grateful for each member’s support in growing a robust chemical engineering journal and helping to Make Science Open.
Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors!
Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2021 Outstanding Associate Editors Awards
Michoacana University of San Nicolás de Hidalgo
AgroParisTech Institut des Sciences et Industries du Vivant et de L’environnement
National Research Council (CNR)
Politecnico di Torino
University of Strathclyde
Monash University Malaysia
Imperial College London
University of Southampton
Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2021 Outstanding Review Editors Awards
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
University of Texas of the Permian Basin
Politecnico di Torino
University of Barcelona
Escuela de Ingeniería y Ciencias, Instituto de Tecnología y Educación Superior de Monterrey (ITESM)
Khalifa University
Department of Chemical and Food Engineering, University of Los Andes