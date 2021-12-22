Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2021 Awards

We are pleased to announce the first edition of Frontiers in Chemical Engineering Editors Awards.

With these Awards, we are highlighting the members of our Associate Editors and Review Editors Boards, who have gone above and beyond in the past year. They have been instrumental in the growth of Frontiers in Chemical Engineering. This was achieved by safeguarding the quality of the articles published this year during peer-review, as well as by suggesting and leading article collections in the journal.

We are very proud of our journal community and grateful for each member’s support in growing a robust chemical engineering journal and helping to Make Science Open.

Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors!

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2021 Outstanding Associate Editors Awards

Frontiers in Chemical Engineering 2021 Outstanding Review Editors Awards