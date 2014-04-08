Frontiers editor Arthur Ragauskas awarded two prestigious prizes

Arthur J. Ragauskas, Associate Editor of Frontiers in Energy Research, wins the TAPPI Gunnar Nicholson Gold Medal Award and the American Chemical Society’s Award for Affordable Green Chemistry

The Technical Association of Paper and Pulp Industry (TAPPI) Gunnar Nicholson Gold Medal Award is the highest honor that the association awards. It is given to those “who have made preeminent scientific and engineering achievements of proven applied benefit to the world’s pulp, paper, board, and forest product industries.” The award highlights Dr Ragauska’s role in “training many of the key scientists at work in the industry today while also conducting important research that has advanced our understanding of the science in areas such as his current focus on biofuels and bio-based materials.”

The American Chemical Society’s Award for Affordable Green Chemistry is awarded in recognition of “outstanding scientific discoveries that lay the foundation for environmentally-friendly products or manufacturing processes at a cost comparable to or less than that of current technologies, or discoveries that deliver new applications with compelling cost/benefit profiles.” The award recognises Dr Ragauska’s “research studies directed at developing green sustainable chemistry to convert lignocellulosics to biofuels, biopower and bio-based chemicals and materials.”

Dr. Arthur Ragauskas is a professor in the School of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the George Institute of Technology, USA, and is an associate editor for the Frontiers in Energy Research section Bioenergy and Biofuels. His research program at the Georgia Institute of Technology seeks to develop new and improved applications for renewable biopolymers for biomaterials, biofuels, biopower, and bio-based chemicals.

