  • Chief Editor of Nanodevices is finalist in 2021 Blavatnik Award for Young Scientists for pioneering memristive technology

Chief Editor of Nanodevices is finalist in 2021 Blavatnik Award for Young Scientists for pioneering memristive technology

We are proud to announce that Professor Themis Prodromakis, Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Nanotechnology and Specialty Chief Editor for Nanodevices section, has been shortlisted as finalist at the 2021 Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in the United Kingdom in the Physical Sciences and Engineering Category. This achievement recognizes Prof Prodomakis’ contribution to memristive technology and viable applications in the electronics industry.

Professor Themis Prodromakis

Prof Themis Prodromakis is the director of the Centre for Electronics Frontiers at the University of Southampton, UK.

Prof Prodromakis is well-known for the development of suitable hardware to meet the demanding growth of AI computation. His technology is based on electronic components that can 'remember' the amount of charge that has passed through it. This enables the storage of multiple data units in a single component. These electronic components are referred to as memristors (Metal-Oxide Resistive Random-Access Memory).

"The invention of the transistor and integrated circuits have over the past seven decades transformed our world. Sustaining modern societal needs requires a fundamental rethink of electronics and Memristors promise to bring this change about"

Prof Prodromakis initially focused on the use of nanomaterials to build artificial neural networks that support machine learning and high speed big-data processing. He pioneered a circuit design that consists of embedded memristors within conventional computer circuits, which resulted in an important improvement in performance and energy saving. In addition, through his development of memristor bio-sensors, Prof Prodromakis made it possible to monitor large-scale neural signals in real life.

The Blavatnik Family Foundation has long supported leading educational, scientific, cultural, and charitable institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, and around the world. The Foundation's donations are aimed at promoting societally beneficial innovation in science, engineering, and technology.

Frontiers in Nanotechnology Editorial Office congratulates Professor Prodromakis on this remarkable prize.

Explore our Research Topics on:

Memristive Neuromorphics: Materials, Devices, Circuits, Architectures, Algorithms and their Co-Design

Enabling technologies for very large-scale synaptic electronics

Prof Prodromakis has also been recognized by the following organizations:

2019       Chair in Emerging Technology – AI Hardware, Royal Academy of Engineering

2018       University Research Group of the Year Finalist, TechWorks Awards

2018       University Research Award Finalist, Elektra Awards

2017       Industry Fellowship, Royal Society

2017       100A1 Ambassador, Lloyd’s Register Foundation

2013       Early Career Fellowship, Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council

Related Content