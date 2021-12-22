Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2021 Awards

We are pleased to announce the first-ever _Frontiers in Nanotechnolog_y Editors Awards.

These Awards recognize the members of our Associate Editors and Review Editors Boards, who have gone above and beyond in the past year. These editors have contributed to the growth of Frontiers in Nanotechnology by safeguarding the quality of the articles we have published during peer-review, as well as by suggesting and leading inaugural article collections on themes that are of high importance in the field.

We are very proud of our journal community and grateful for everyone’s support and contributions in every way, in growing a robust, high-quality, Open Access nanotechnology journal.

Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors!Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2021 Outstanding Associate Editors Awards

Ruchi Agrawal

Nanomaterials

Centre of Excellence Agrinanotechnology, Sustainable Agriculture Division The Energy and Resources Institute

Yogendra Kumar Mishra

Biomedical Nanotechnology

University of Southern Denmark

Carlo Ricciardi

Nanodevices

Politecnico di Torino

Amitava Mukherjee

Environmental Nanotechnology

VIT University

Cristina Satriano

Nanomaterials

University of Catania

Zhiqing Pang

Biomedical Nanotechnology

Fudan University

K. T. Varughese

Biomedical Nanotechnology

Central Power Research Institute

Zlatan Aksamija

Computational Nanotechnology

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Xianzhong Chen

Nanophotonics

Heriot-Watt University

Chuan Li

Nanoelectronics

University of Twente

Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2021 Outstanding Review Editors Awards

Vijayakumar Sekar

Nanomaterials

Shandong University

Suresh K. Verma

Biomedical Nanotechnology

Uppsala University

Luisa Petti

Nanodevices

Free University of Bozen-Bolzano

Adnan Mehonic

Nanodevices

University College London

Raj Kumar

Biomedical Nanotechnology

University of Nebraska Medical Center

Sergey Dobretsov

Environmental Nanotechnology

Sultan Qaboos University

Estela Blaisten-Barojas

Computational Nanotechnology

Center for Simulation and Modeling, George Mason University

Susmita Naskar

Computational Nanotechnology

University of Southampton

December 22, 2021

