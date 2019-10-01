How do nano-scale discoveries impact our health and planet?

Nanotechnology coating for glass

As research shifts to smaller scales, how can we push scientific breakthroughs at the larger scale? From the medical world to the environment, from cleaner energy to smarter devices, nanotechnology has the potential to impact every aspect of our lives.

Frontiers in Nanotechnology led by top experts in the field will be the open access forum for future research in the nanotechnology world.

Discover Frontiers in Nanotechnology

Prof. Bingqing Wei of the University of Delaware is Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Nanotechnology

“Boosting the visibility and dissemination of high-quality research that has undergone a rapid yet rigorous peer review will be the catalyst to solving the world’s greatest challenges. The better we can tune and understand processes at the nano scale, the better we can decipher the world around us.”

Prof. Wei believes that one of the greatest challenges in research is moving from theoretical discoveries to largescale scientific breakthroughs. The way to speed up this process is to make research accessible to all, at the same time involving not only the expert but also the layman.

“By having specialty sections led by experts in the field, we can more efficiently categorize research and yet maintain an open-access forum under the grand umbrella of Frontiers in Nanotechnology. Of course, it is well known within nanotechnology that there is a lot of multidisciplinary collaboration. This is where Frontiers’ Research Topics come into play, timely article collections curated by top experts in the field that bring together the latest breakthroughs.”

Who leads Frontiers in Nanotechnology?

Frontiers in Nanotechnology currently hosts five specialties:

Frontiers in Nanotechnology publishes cutting-edge research articles on theoretical and applied research related to the synthesis, assembly, characterization and simulation of nanostructures, nanofabrication methods, biomedical, energy and environmental applications. All specialty sections of Frontiers in Nanotechnology are open access with the goal of encouraging outstanding collaborative and interdisciplinary research publications in the form of original articles, review articles and perspectives.

Thanks to its innovative and technological approach, Frontiers in Nanotechnology aims to communicate all this progress to both specialist and wider audiences of readers.