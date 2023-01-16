- Science News
Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2022 Awards
We are delighted to announce the second edition of Frontiers in Nanotechnology Awards.
With these Awards, we want to highlight members of our editorial board, who have significantly contributed to the growth of Frontiers in Nanotechnology going above and beyond in safeguarding the quality of the published articles, as well as by suggesting and leading article collections in the journal.
We are very proud of our journal community and grateful for each member's support in growing a robust Nanotechnology journal and helping us in our mission to make science open.
Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors!
Frontiers in Nanotechnology - 2022 Outstanding Editors Awards
Northern Arizona University
associate editor
Kyungpook National University
review editor
Mads Clausen Institute, Faculty of Engineering, University of Southern Denmark
associate editor
School of Biotechnology, KIIT University
review editor
Nanotechnology for Energy Applications
Department of Chemical, Materials and Bioengineering, School of Engineering, University of Dayton
review editor
Nanotechnology for Energy Applications
UbiQD Inc.
associate editor
University of Chile
guest associate editor
University of Catania
associate editor
Kyushu University
review editor
Department of Electronics, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, University of Delhi
associate editor
Northeastern University
review editor
Nanjing Forestry University
associate editor
University of Southampton
associate editor
Polytechnic Institute, Purdue University
review editor
Centre de Recherche Paul Pascal
associate editor
Louisiana State University
associate editor
This year we also decided to give additional visibility to the articles from Frontiers in Nanotechnology that had the highest impact in 2022. We are incredibly proud to have given a home to these high-quality pieces of research.
We decided to award the highest impact, based on views, downloads and citations, for both review articles and original research. Additionally, we offer a specific award for the article that distinguished itself for its 'influence and impact', based on citations on social media and news articles targeting a more general audience.
Many congratulations to our finalists and thank you to all the Authors that contributed to our Journal!
Frontiers in Nanotechnology - 2022 Impact Awards, Original Research
Frontiers in Nanotechnology - 2022 Impact Awards, Review
3D-Printed Microfluidics and Potential Biomedical Applications
R. Khan
P. R. Solanki
A. Kumar Srivastava