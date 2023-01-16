Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2022 Awards

We are delighted to announce the second edition of Frontiers in Nanotechnology Awards.

With these Awards, we want to highlight members of our editorial board, who have significantly contributed to the growth of Frontiers in Nanotechnology going above and beyond in safeguarding the quality of the published articles, as well as by suggesting and leading article collections in the journal.

We are very proud of our journal community and grateful for each member's support in growing a robust Nanotechnology journal and helping us in our mission to make science open.

Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors!

Frontiers in Nanotechnology - 2022 Outstanding Editors Awards

This year we also decided to give additional visibility to the articles from Frontiers in Nanotechnology that had the highest impact in 2022. We are incredibly proud to have given a home to these high-quality pieces of research.

We decided to award the highest impact, based on views, downloads and citations, for both review articles and original research. Additionally, we offer a specific award for the article that distinguished itself for its 'influence and impact', based on citations on social media and news articles targeting a more general audience.

Many congratulations to our finalists and thank you to all the Authors that contributed to our Journal!

Frontiers in Nanotechnology - 2022 Impact Awards, Original Research

Frontiers in Nanotechnology - 2022 Impact Awards, Review

Frontiers in Nanotechnology - 2022 Influence and Impact Awards