Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2022 Awards

We are delighted to announce the second edition of Frontiers in Nanotechnology Awards. 

With these Awards, we want to highlight members of our editorial board, who have significantly contributed to the growth of Frontiers in Nanotechnology going above and beyond in safeguarding the quality of the published articles, as well as by suggesting and leading article collections in the journal.  

We are very proud of our journal community and grateful for each member's support in growing a robust Nanotechnology journal and helping us in our mission to make science open. 

Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors! 

Frontiers in Nanotechnology - 2022 Outstanding Editors Awards 

Ying-Chen Chen

Computational Nanotechnology

 

Northern Arizona University 

associate editor 

Jiyong Woo

  

Computational Nanotechnology

 

Kyungpook National University 

review editor 

Yogendra Kumar Mishra

  

 

Biomedical Nanotechnology

 

 

Mads Clausen Institute, Faculty of Engineering, University of Southern Denmark 

associate editor 

 

Suresh K. Verma

  

 

Biomedical Nanotechnology

 

 

School of Biotechnology, KIIT University 

review editor 

 

Soubantika Palchoudhury

 

 

Nanotechnology for Energy Applications

 

Department of Chemical, Materials and Bioengineering, School of Engineering, University of Dayton 

review editor 

 

Karthik Ramasamy

 

 

Nanotechnology for Energy Applications

 

 

UbiQD Inc. 

associate editor 

 

Andreas Rosenkranz

  

Nanomaterials

 

University of Chile 

guest associate editor 

Cristina Satriano

  

Nanomaterials

 

University of Catania 

associate editor 

Takeaki Yajima

  

Nanoelectronics

 

Kyushu University 

review editor 

Manoj Saxena

 

Nanoelectronics

 

Department of Electronics, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, University of Delhi 

associate editor 

Min Wang

  

Environmental Nanotechnology

 

Northeastern University 

review editor 

Shu Zhang

  

Environmental Nanotechnology

 

Nanjing Forestry University 

associate editor 

Dimitra G. Georgiadou

  

Nanodevices

 

University of Southampton 

associate editor 

Robert A. Nawrocki

  

Nanodevices

 

Polytechnic Institute, Purdue University 

review editor 

Virginie Ponsinet

  

Nanofabrication

 

Centre de Recherche Paul Pascal 

associate editor 

Georgios Veronis

  

Nanophotonics

 

Louisiana State University 

associate editor 

This year we also decided to give additional visibility to the articles from Frontiers in Nanotechnology that had the highest impact in 2022. We are incredibly proud to have given a home to these high-quality pieces of research. 

We decided to award the highest impact, based on views, downloads and citations, for both review articles and original research. Additionally, we offer a specific award for the article that distinguished itself for its 'influence and impact', based on citations on social media and news articles targeting a more general audience. 

Many congratulations to our finalists and thank you to all the Authors that contributed to our Journal! 

Frontiers in Nanotechnology - 2022 Impact Awards, Original Research 

Anisotropy and Current Control of Magnetization in SrRuO3/SrTiO3 Heterostructures for Spin-Memristors

 

Nanodevices

 

 

A. S. Goossens

 

A. T. Leiviskä

 

T. Banerjee

 

Frontiers in Nanotechnology - 2022 Impact Awards, Review 

3D-Printed Microfluidics and Potential Biomedical Applications

 

Biomedical Nanotechnology

 

 

P. Prabhakar

 

R. Kumar Sen

 

N. Dwivedi

 

R. Khan 

P. R. Solanki 

A. Kumar Srivastava 

C. Dhand

 

Frontiers in Nanotechnology - 2022 Influence and Impact Awards 

The forgotten tonsils—does the immune active organ absorb nanoplastics?

 

Biomedical Nanotechnology

 

 

M. T. Ekvall

 

S. Naidu

 

M. Lundqvist

 

T. Cedervall 

M. Värendh

 

