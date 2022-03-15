Nanotechnology Chief Editor appointed to the Regius Chair of Engineering at the University of Edinburgh

We are delighted to announce that Prof. Themis Prodromakis, Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Nanotechnology and Specialty Chief Editor for Nanodevices, has been appointed to the Regius Chair of Engineering at the University of Edinburgh. When he takes up this appointment in May 2022, he will additionally establish the Centre for Electronics Frontiers in the School of Engineering at Edinburgh.

This announcement is the latest in a list of honors for Prof. Prodromakis, as he already holds a Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the British Computer Society, the IET, and the Institute of Physics.

Prof. Prodromakis is well-known for the development of suitable hardware to meet the ever-growing demands of AI computation in the modern era. His technology is based on an electronic component known as a “memristor”, that can ‘remember’ the amount of charge that has passed through it. This enables the storage of multiple data units in a single component.

Prof. Prodromakis used nanomaterials to construct efficient memristors for use in novel artificial neural networks to support state-of-the-art machine learning and big-data processing. He also devised a novel circuit design with memristors embedded in conventional computer circuitry, increasing their performance and energy efficiency. Additionally, his development of memristor bio-sensors has made it possible to monitor large-scale neural signals in real-time. It is clear that Prof. Prodromakis’ work has been highly influential and innovative, with huge potential in the information and biomedical industries.

In his words, “It is a tremendous honor to be appointed as the 10th Regius Professor of Engineering at the University of Edinburgh. Edinburgh is renowned for its visionary engineers, whose discoveries and inventions have transformed our world. I am delighted that my group and I are joining this vibrant environment at a time where Artificial Intelligence and new electronic technologies are destined to improve everyone's lives.”

The Frontiers in Nanotechnology Editorial Office congratulates Professor Prodromakis on this exceptional honor.

Follow Frontiers in Nanotechnology on Twitter and subscribe to article alerts to stay up-to-date with the latest research.