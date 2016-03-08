Welcome to Prof Martin Siegert, Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Environmental Science

Frontiers in Environmental Science is delighted to announce Prof. Martin Siegert as our Field Chief Editor!

Martin Siegert is Professor of Geosciences and co-Director of the Grantham Institute, Imperial College London. He was formerly director of the Bristol Glaciology Centre, University of Bristol, and Head of the School of GeoSciences at the University of Edinburgh. He was educated at Reading University, where he gained his degree in Geological Geophysics, and at Cambridge University, where he was awarded his PhD in the numerical modelling of large ice sheets, at the Scott Polar Research Institute.

Siegert’s research interests are in the field of glaciology. He uses geophysical techniques to quantify the flow and form of ice sheets both now and in the past. Using airborne radar he has identified and located ~400 subglacial lakes, has discovered ancient preglacial surfaces hidden beneath the existing ice and has demonstrated how sub-ice water is generated and interacts with the flow of ice above. He leads the UK NERC Lake Ellsworth Consortium, which aims to directly measure and explore an ancient subglacial lake in West Antarctica, to search for life in its water and comprehend records of climate held in sediments. Siegert has appeared regularly on national TV and radio to discuss his research, including BBC Radio 4’s Life Scientific in August 2012. In 2007 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. He was awarded the 2013 Martha T Muse Prize in Antarctic Science and Policy.

Frontiers in Environmental Science publishes research at the cutting edge of knowledge of our natural world and its various intersections with society:

” The future habitability of our planet, which is in peril under climate and environmental change, requires research on fundamental natural processes and their integration both with each other and society. Environmental Sciences have never been more important than they are today, but alone they are not enough. Translation of research to non-academic audiences, including policy makers, business and industry leaders, educators and the public is also vitally important, especially given the multi-decadal problem we face. Make no mistake, this is the grand challenge of our time, and academic leadership is essential if we are to succeed in forming a sustainable future ” – Martin Siegert

Frontiers provides full open access to all its publications across every field of research launched:

” Open Access to published research allows the boundless translation of knowledge across and outwith academia. It means that anyone can gain access to the most up-to-date findings. By publishing on-line during both review and accepted stages of manuscript preparation, Frontiers in Environmental Science accelerates both the research process and the actions that may stem from it ” – Martin Siegert

