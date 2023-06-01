Frontiers news

Welcome to Prof Martin Siegert, Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Environmental Science

Frontiers in Environmental Science is delighted to announce Prof. Martin Siegert as our Field Chief Editor! Martin Siegert is Professor of Geosciences and co-Director of the Grantham Institute, Imperial College London. He was formerly director of the Bristol Glaciology Centre, University of Bristol, and Head of the School of GeoSciences at the University of Edinburgh. He was educated at Reading University, where he gained his degree in Geological Geophysics, and at Cambridge University, where he was awarded his PhD in the numerical modelling of large ice sheets, at the Scott Polar Research Institute. Siegert’s research interests are in the field of glaciology. He uses geophysical techniques to quantify the flow and form of ice sheets both now and in the past. Using airborne radar he has identified and located ~400 subglacial lakes, has discovered ancient preglacial surfaces hidden beneath the existing ice and has demonstrated how sub-ice water is generated and interacts with the flow of ice above. He leads the UK NERC Lake Ellsworth Consortium, which aims to directly measure and explore an ancient subglacial lake in West Antarctica, to search for life in its water and comprehend records of climate held in sediments. Siegert has appeared regularly on national TV […]